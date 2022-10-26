ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Florida Panthers Face Limited Options To Replace Aaron Ekblad

The Florida Panthers blueline depth suffered a serious blow last week when Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body injury. GM Bill Zito indicated it won't end the 26-year-old defenseman's season, but he will be sidelined for at least another two weeks due to LTIR conditions.
The Penguins’ Results Are Mixed After Re-Committing to the Vets

When the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Rogers Arena, a scene unfolded that hockey fans have seen countless times before, with only slight variations. With the Penguins down 2-0 late in the second period and J.T. Miller in the penalty box late after high-sticking Sidney...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Peter Luukko and Gary Green Discuss ‘Incredible’ Environment at Mullett Arena

As the Arizona Coyotes get set to make their home debut at Mullett Arena, we caught up with Peter Luukko, co-chair of the Oak View Group, and Gary Green of BBB Architects. The Oak View Group has been central to getting arena projects done in the NHL lately, working on Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and the New York Islanders' new home, UBS Arena. Oak View also manages Mullett Arena.
TEMPE, AZ
Bulls Injury Report: Will Zach LaVine Face 76ers on Saturday?

After a big win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the 2-4 Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the floor once again on Saturday night. The Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season on Saturday. Although the Sixers were shorthanded on Friday night, missing their starting center Joel Embiid, the 76ers are back to being fully healthy again on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News

The Dodgers do-it-all guy Chris "Utility Man" Taylor is among five finalists for the silver slugger award in the utility position. The silver slugger award is handed to the best offensive player at each position, voted by coaches and managers from each respective league. The silver slugger awards will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mavs Blow 16-Point Lead in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to Thunder

After rebounding from a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans with a big overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks came into Saturday night's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to accomplish something they hadn't accomplished so far this season – winning consecutive games. That...
DALLAS, TX
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. After not practicing on Saturday, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the third-straight game that Leonard has missed with tightness in his knee. The team is listing him out with right knee injury management.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thunder Gameday: A Quick Road Trip Down South to Dallas

Currently on a two-game win streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to figure things out this season. As they inch towards the .500 mark on the year, the Thunder will be in Dallas tonight for a tough matchup against the Mavericks. Can the Thunder get a win before heading...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shorthanded Hornets get crushed by the Orlando Magic

Orlando, FL - Well, if you were hoping for some garbage time minutes for McGowens, Jones, and Williams, you got what you wanted. However, the score is not exactly the outcome many would've expected, as the Hornets suffered a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic 93-113. The Hornets came out...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102

Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
DETROIT, MI
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Hasn’t Been In Touch With Possible Trade Partners Since Start Of Season

Regardless of the outcome of tonight's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. You know it, I know it, Russell Westbrook knows it. Apparently, the Lakers themselves may not know it, as they have not been in contact with potential trade partners since the official start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Or maybe they're just biding their time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

