An Idaho Falls man who admitted to punching a pregnant woman will spend two years on supervised probation. Isaac Bale, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement. He originally was charged with felony domestic battery. Bale was arrested in August after a 911 caller reported Bale was arguing with the victim and that he hit her in the face. ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO