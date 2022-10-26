ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Centre Daily

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Centre Daily

Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars

CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win. Meanwhile,...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 broadcast maps

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience. The entire country will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, NDSU Bison

Cody Mauch is coming back to NDSU as a leader for the team. In 2021, he was awarded numerous awards, including All America Second, Third Team and All Mountain Valley Conference Second Team. He made all fifteen starts which increased his starting streak to twenty-four games. In 2021, his playing time increased from 2017, when he first arrived on campus, to now. From Hankinson, North Dakota and attending Hankinson High School, Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. He was also an All-Conference Basketball Player and a standout track star. At North Dakota, he is majoring in Agricultural Engineers with a minor in Crop and Weed Science and Precision Agriculture.
FARGO, ND
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. In examining the matchup, we rank and analyze the five biggest storylines:. 1. Dolphins Face Their Former Interim Coach. Dan Campbell has become famous for his...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’

Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread

Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
DETROIT, MI

