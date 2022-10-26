ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses

JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
HOMER, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars are playing its best football when it matters most. With a stiff test on the road against undefeated 9-0 Durand, the Cougars pulled off a 28-21 upset to stay alive in the Division 6 playoffs. The Cougars will entertain Ovid-Elsie next week...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake

In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron

JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Grass Lake, Manchester meet up one more time in district semifinal

Back on October 14, Grass Lake beat Manchester 35-19. The Warriors scored twice in the first quarter, another in the second, took a lead into halftime even after the Flying Dutchmen scored 13 points in the second quarter, then came away with scores in the third and fourth quarter to come out with the win.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State ready for ‘intense’ primetime atmosphere at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State played at Michigan, it was Halloween in 2020. The game kicked off a little after noon and cardboard cutouts of fans were placed in seats with fake crowd noise pumped in due to the pandemic. There was a smattering of players’ family members scattered in the Big House, with an announced attendance of 615 as Michigan State won 27-24.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Overheard outside Michigan locker room: ‘It should have been a blowout’

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7, but the bigger story is what happened immediately after. There was a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MLive covered that with several stories, including those that include comments from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who referred to the incident as an assault, and athletic director Warde Manuel, who called it “completely and utterly unacceptable.” A police investigation is underway.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s Jake Moody turns in a career day in victory over MSU

ANN ARBOR, Mich-- Jake Moody was one of Michigan’s best offensive players Saturday night, even breaking a person record in the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over in-state rival Michigan State. Moody drilled a 54-yard field goal with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter, which is now a career-long kick...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan, Michigan State players fight in postgame tunnel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A heated rivalry game led to another postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. In the moments after Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, players from the two teams were seen scuffling in the tunnel that leads to the two teams’ locker rooms.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State at Illinois kickoff time announced

Michigan State continues to avoid an early start time. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 17 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) next week on Nov. 5 and that game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (2:30 CT), it was announced Saturday night. That game time was announced shortly...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy