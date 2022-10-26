Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses
JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: District Semifinal showdowns with rematches and spooky endings.
Believe it or not, the high school football regular season is over and it's time for the playoffs.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars are playing its best football when it matters most. With a stiff test on the road against undefeated 9-0 Durand, the Cougars pulled off a 28-21 upset to stay alive in the Division 6 playoffs. The Cougars will entertain Ovid-Elsie next week...
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area scores from district semifinals of high school football
Jackson football hosts Parma Western in playoff opener — JACKSON -- The playoffs kicked off on Friday and here are the scores of the Jackson-area games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MLive.com
Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron
JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
Jackson, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jackson. The Homer High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Parma Western High School football team will have a game with Jackson High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
MLive.com
No. 4 Michigan pulls away for 29-7 win against rival Michigan State
ANN ARBOR – The Paul Bunyan Trophy is staying in Ann Arbor. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against rival Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night. Blake Corum had 33 rushes for 177 yards and a touchdown,...
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Manchester meet up one more time in district semifinal
Back on October 14, Grass Lake beat Manchester 35-19. The Warriors scored twice in the first quarter, another in the second, took a lead into halftime even after the Flying Dutchmen scored 13 points in the second quarter, then came away with scores in the third and fourth quarter to come out with the win.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! here is all you need to know heading out to district semifinal games
JACKSON -- After the long, winding road through August drills and September games, we have finally arrived at the postseason. Eight teams from around the Jackson area will open postseason play this evening with an eye on surviving and advancing, closer and closer to Ford Field.
MLive.com
Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
MLive.com
Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
diehardsport.com
MSU’s Star With Some Trash Talk Ahead Of In-State Showdown?
Ahead of Saturday’s in-state showdown, star Michigan State defender Jacoby Windham with a little bulletin board material ahead of tomorrow night’s kickoff. 7:30 kickoff Saturday can’t come fast enough.
MLive.com
Michigan State ready for ‘intense’ primetime atmosphere at No. 4 Michigan
EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State played at Michigan, it was Halloween in 2020. The game kicked off a little after noon and cardboard cutouts of fans were placed in seats with fake crowd noise pumped in due to the pandemic. There was a smattering of players’ family members scattered in the Big House, with an announced attendance of 615 as Michigan State won 27-24.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan locker room: ‘It should have been a blowout’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7, but the bigger story is what happened immediately after. There was a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MLive covered that with several stories, including those that include comments from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who referred to the incident as an assault, and athletic director Warde Manuel, who called it “completely and utterly unacceptable.” A police investigation is underway.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Jake Moody turns in a career day in victory over MSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich-- Jake Moody was one of Michigan’s best offensive players Saturday night, even breaking a person record in the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over in-state rival Michigan State. Moody drilled a 54-yard field goal with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter, which is now a career-long kick...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State players fight in postgame tunnel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A heated rivalry game led to another postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. In the moments after Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, players from the two teams were seen scuffling in the tunnel that leads to the two teams’ locker rooms.
MLive.com
Warde Manuel on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight: ‘Utterly unacceptable’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel let Jim Harbaugh answer questions on Saturday night’s postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before deciding it was time to step in. Manuel took a seat next to Harbaugh and addressed the media with one statement, partially answering just one...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
MLive.com
Michigan State at Illinois kickoff time announced
Michigan State continues to avoid an early start time. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 17 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) next week on Nov. 5 and that game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (2:30 CT), it was announced Saturday night. That game time was announced shortly...
