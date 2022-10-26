Read full article on original website
WATCH: The Blitz week 1 of high school football playoffs
The high school football season continues as we roll into week ten, which is also the first week of the playoffs throughout west Michigan!
Caledonia football routs Grandville in first round to set up rematch with Rockford
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia (9-1) football moves on to the district finals after completely dominating in every facet on the game in a 48-26 victory over Grandville (7-3). Quarterback Mason McKenzie was as good as ever, rushing for three touchdowns on the day, including one for 78-yards. Running ...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28
Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school volleyball district schedules, pairings
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school volleyball playoffs are just a few days away with opening-round contests slated for Monday and Tuesday. There will be several Muskegon-area teams vying for district championships this November with the potential to make a push for Battle Creek on Nov. 17-19. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the road to the district championship for each local volleyball team, including dates, times and potential opponents for each round.
MLive.com
Rockford stays undefeated, tops Portage Central for first boys soccer regional title
PORTAGE, MI – The state’s last undefeated boys soccer team added one more win to its tally and made history in the process, as Rockford edged Portage Central, 2-1, to capture the Rams first regional title Thursday at Portage Northern. Brennan Karas delivered the game-winner with 3:59 left...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: Three teams win regional championships
Thursday was a memorable night for three Grand Rapids area soccer games. Rockford, Forest Hills Northern and Holland Christian captured regional championships and have advanced to the Final Four. See what’s next below:
MLive.com
Running back’s 300-yard day leads Portage Northern to playoff win over Byron Center
BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.
townbroadcast.com
Martin bounces back in a big way, but Hopkins bows
Martin had an even better encounter than a year ago than last year’s 41-0 triumph over Tekonsha in the eight-man football playoffs, posting a 68-6 victory Friday night on its home field. The football season for Hopkins, meanwhile, came to an end at Berrien Springs with a post-season playoff...
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
Fox17
NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries due to the accident.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
