ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28

Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school volleyball district schedules, pairings

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school volleyball playoffs are just a few days away with opening-round contests slated for Monday and Tuesday. There will be several Muskegon-area teams vying for district championships this November with the potential to make a push for Battle Creek on Nov. 17-19. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the road to the district championship for each local volleyball team, including dates, times and potential opponents for each round.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Running back’s 300-yard day leads Portage Northern to playoff win over Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.
BYRON CENTER, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin bounces back in a big way, but Hopkins bows

Martin had an even better encounter than a year ago than last year’s 41-0 triumph over Tekonsha in the eight-man football playoffs, posting a 68-6 victory Friday night on its home field. The football season for Hopkins, meanwhile, came to an end at Berrien Springs with a post-season playoff...
HOPKINS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy