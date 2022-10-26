MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school volleyball playoffs are just a few days away with opening-round contests slated for Monday and Tuesday. There will be several Muskegon-area teams vying for district championships this November with the potential to make a push for Battle Creek on Nov. 17-19. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the road to the district championship for each local volleyball team, including dates, times and potential opponents for each round.

