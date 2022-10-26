Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities said a […]
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing 21-year-old woman
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday. Hadija Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 25, but authorities say they don’t believe she got on a plane. Officials say Fall lives in the West Ashley area.
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
Savannah police officer fired for DUI arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ernest Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department as a patrolman after being arrested for drunk driving in Liberty County Sept. 11, 2022. Ferguson is also accused of lying to deputies and Georgia State Patrol about drinking and where he had been that night. Savannah police terminated Ferguson Oct. 7, 2022, for the incident. The former officer was under investigation for fatally shooting Saudi Lee in Savannah while on duty in June.
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
VIDEO: Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles crashed into a man in a pickup truck on an interstate in Kentucky while attempting to flee from police after a carjacking, police say. Stephen Snipp was towing a boat with his pickup truck, heading back from spending the day on the lake, when he was hit by the suspects.
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in CT
A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in New Haven, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead
Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
Police search for suspect accused of September shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27. SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the […]
