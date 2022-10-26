ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America’s favorite, brunch. Whether you’re in it for the chicken...
Report says Texas is obsessed with this local fast-food taco restaurant

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to fast food everyone has their preferences for every cuisine, whether it be burgers, chicken, BBQ, donuts, pizza, and, of course, tacos. Food & Wine took a look at the best fast-food restaurants across the country in each state to see just what spots are locals obsessed with in a new report.
These are the best bars in Texas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans love to enjoy a nice drink or two, and deservedly so. One of the best ways to relax after a week of hard work is by enjoying a good adult beverage with the people who make you happiest. For today’s happy hour, might we suggest a Ramos Gin Fizz?
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
AAA Texas weekend gas watch

HOUSTON (KIAH) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than on this day last week and is 14 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
South Texas Latinas battle for U.S. House seat in tight race

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In one of Texas’ most competitive congressional races, Democrat Michelle Vallejo and Republican Monica De La Cruz could not be more different in their messaging to gain the Latino vote. Previously a typical Democratic district, CD-15 was redrawn and now leans more Republican, giving Democrats...
