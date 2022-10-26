ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dungeon Crawler Carl’ Author Matt Dinniman Inks With WME

By Anthony D'Alessandro
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Dinniman , the author of bestseller Dungeon Crawler Carl , has signed with WME in a competitive situation.

Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl holds the No. 1 spot in the top 100 paid audiobooks for TV on Amazon. The series has sold over 400,000 copies across print, audio and eBook. WME will work to develop it into an adaptation for the screen.

Dungeon Crawler Carl involves a man and his ex-girlfriend’s cat with a sadistic game show unlike anything in the universe: a dungeon crawl where survival depends on killing your prey in the most entertaining way possible. In a flash, every human-erected construction on Earth — from Buckingham Palace to the tiniest of sheds — collapses in a heap, sinking into the ground. The buildings and all the people inside have all been atomized and transformed into the dungeon: an 18-level labyrinth filled with traps, monsters and loot. A dungeon so enormous, it circles the entire globe. Only a few dare venture inside. But once you’re in, you can’t get out. And what’s worse, each level has a time limit. One has but days to find a staircase to the next level down, or it’s game over. In this game, it’s not about your strength or your dexterity. It’s about your followers, your views. Your clout. It’s about building an audience and killing those goblins with style.

In addition to his bestselling series, Dinniman is the author of 10 novels and dozens of works of short fiction, including his two other prolific audible series Dominion of Blades and Kaiju: Battlefield Surgeon . His most recent book, The Butcher’s Masquerade , debuted at No. 4 on the Audible bestseller list. Dinniman has amassed a large, loyal and voracious fan base across all of his works.

The author continues to be represented by Seth Fishman at Gernert for publishing and attorney Matt Sugarman.

