Green Bexley: Recycling program continues with fall, winter events

CORRECTION: The polystyrene recycling event is Dec. 27-Jan. 2. An earlier version of this column had the incorrect date.

We’re fortunate to live in a city that understands the importance of landfill diversion, so much so that we have a goal and committee committed to seeing it through.

For those unfamiliar, the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee is tasked with assisting the city in accomplishing its zero-waste goal by 2040 with 90% reduction of materials disposed at the landfill.

This is especially apparent come fall and winter, when the Service Department offers a variety of opportunities to recycle materials not accepted curbside.

These are great for your waste, but we ask that you first please refuse and reduce whenever possible, leaving you with less to recycle!

Green Bexley: Feet on the Street program may help ease climate anxiety

Leaves : Mulching leaves back into the lawn is a healthy choice for your yard, and keeping leaves out of the streets and away from storm drains can help protect Alum Creek and other waterways. That being said, for those unable or unwilling to leave the leaves, the city is offering leaf collection through December. If you choose to participate, please rake leaves to the back of the curb but not in the street, avoid parking in front of large leaf piles whenever possible and keep leaves out of storm water sewers and stream banks. Leaves will be collected on a weekly basis as the city will deploy one crew in north, central and south Bexley. This program concludes in December after three full cycles throughout the city, weather permitting.

Pumpkins : Columbus School for Girls is working with Compost Clubhouse to host collection bins from Nov. 1-7 at the drop-off and pick-up lines at both entrances. Furthermore, Earth Peak Organics – the city's curbside food-waste recycling service provider – will pick up pumpkins as part of food waste collection Nov. 8. Please put out food on Mondays as usual, and reserve pumpkins only for Nov. 8. Remember, pumpkins make delicious pies, breads, soups and more. Frozen pumpkin cubes and/or puree can be used throughout the season. If your pumpkin isn't suitable for consumption, consider feeding it to the wildlife by removing seeds (unless you're interested in pumpkin plants growing in your yard next year), breaking them up into smaller pieces, and placing them in your yard.

Yard signs : We're happy to partner with SWACO again this fall to offer yard-sign recycling. This event will be Nov. 8-15 at the pool parking lot, 2100 Clifton Ave. Disassemble the signs and place each component into the appropriately labeled receptacle (corrugated plastic, stretch plastic, paper and metal stakes).

Lights : Once again, we'll serve as a collection point for Westerville's string lights recycling event. Please leave strings loose in the designated location Nov. 25-Dec. 5 at the pool parking lot.

Styrofoam : We're excited to partner with the city of Hilliard for a polystyrene recycling event Dec. 27-Jan. 2 at the pool parking lot. Only two types of material are collected at this event: expanded Polystyrene (e.g. packaging material, foam coolers; please remove tape, paper, and other contaminants) and bagged foam peanuts. Construction-grade foam (e.g. insulation), expanded polyethylene, foam food containers and foam sheets are not accepted. Styrofoam must be clean without stickers or tape.

For information on these programs, go to greenbexley.org/winterrecyclingcollections or contact me at (614) 559-4250 or eellman@bexley.org .

Elizabeth Ellman is the city of Bexley’s Sustainability Programs coordinator. Learn more about the city’s sustainability programs at bexley.org/sustainability and how you can take action at greenbexley.org and @greenbexley on Facebook and Instagram.

