ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Siloam Springs, OK

‘American Idol’ stars to perform at Cherokee Casino

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlVwp_0indLOQ600

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — “American Idol” will soon be bringing its latest winner to the Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs.

According to a release, 2022 winner Noah Thompson and leading country comrade HunterGirl will be making a stop in West Siloam Springs on Nov. 23 for a free performance to those 21 and older.

Thompson, a Kentucky-born construction worker, was named the next “American Idol” this past season. During his winning season, Thompson released his debut single “One Day Tonight,” a catchy romantic track that shot quickly to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts. It continues to earn nearly 1 million streams each week.

According to the release, Thompson is preparing to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with some of the most sought-after tunesmiths in Nashville and is working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton).

38 Special to perform at Cherokee Casino in November

HunterGirl, from the neighboring state of Tennessee, has been performing since she was three years old and writing songs since age 9. She performed on this year’s season of “American Idol,” where she delivered standout performances that have been cited by “Taste of Country” as “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing.”

She’s shared the stage with country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans, and more. Her song “Red Bird” has made HunterGirl a rising country star to watch, the release said.

For more information about Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, visit www.noahthompsonmusic.com and www.huntergirlsmusic.com respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moreclaremore.com

Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival

Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
CLAREMORE, OK
KOCO

The Welch Girls: Ongoing searches for missing Oklahoma girls

PICHER, Okla. — Over the past few decades, countless searches have been conducted by family, friends, and law enforcement to bring Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible home. So far, all of the searches have been unsuccessful. Yet, the searches continue. As time passes, those involved refuse to lose hope.
PICHER, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson, Blair & Pool recap their win against Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense. Pooh Paul got a big sack on third […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy