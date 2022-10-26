ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois launches educational campaign to reduce sudden infant deaths

 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Illinois is starting a program to address unexpected deaths of babies.

The Illinois Safe Sleep Support program aims to reduce Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, known as SUID, which is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Illinois and the nation.

These deaths often happen when babies are asleep or in the baby’s sleep area and are frequently caused by accidental suffocation.

The year-long campaign will promote safe sleeping practices and offer resources to provide safer sleeping environments.

"Informing parents about protective practices for babies drives down rates of mortality, plain and simple," said Grace Hou, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

"The State is taking a multi-targeted approach, involving parents, community organizations, and medical and childcare professionals in this effort."

State Officials report that in 2020, 737 babies in Illinois died before their first birthday, with the highest mortality rates in Cook County.

Rates are disproportionately higher for Black infants, according to the state. In Cook County, SUID occurred 16 times more often in Black infants.

