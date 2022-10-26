ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air

By Brittany Sims
 3 days ago

THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment.

Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hrrvp_0indLA3w00
Kerry Washington talked about her new show and how her character has it rough and that life can be hard Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEQOA_0indLA3w00
Whoopi Goldberg shut her and her co-hosts down and told them that it isn't if you have a plan Credit: ABC

Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt.

The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry revealed that she is not only the director but one of the Executive Producers as well.

Joy Behar asked: "But this particular project, even though you've got your hands in many things, is particularly special for you. Why?"

Kerry explained that she loves the character and that women really see themselves in her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx85E_0indLA3w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360gQb_0indLA3w00

"Unlike Olivia Pope, she is balancing all of that on top of a marriage and kids. Her life is very complicated," she said.

"In culture now, we talk a lot about how women get it done and I think this is a show that takes the lid off and says 'what does it cost us? How hard is it to have it all? Can we have it all? What does that look like?'"

Joy agreed and said: "It is pretty hard."

All of the women of the panel, except for Whoopi, agreed.

As the women continued to talk, she talked over them and shut down Kerry's statement.

"No, it's not. It's not. It's not. No," she said, as the women quieted down to listen to her.

"You just have to know, you just have to know what your plan is. It's not hard!"

The guests and the co-hosts disagreed with her and Sara Haines said: "Well, you have to deviate."

Kerry explained that the character has a lot of tough choices in her life.

The women changed topic when Sunny Hostin asked a question and Whoopi stayed quiet throughout the rest of the segment.

TAKING OVER

This isn't the first time Whoopi has shut down someone during a live discussion.

Last week, Whoopi did so with Alyssa Farah Griffin during a political discussion.

The View hosts talked about how President Joe Biden is tapping U.S. oil reserves to help combat inflation.

Whoopi then went on to talk about how Rep. Katie Porter that Corporate Profits are the leading cause of inflation, after Republicans tried to blame the issue on Democrats.

The women then went on to talk about the issues and Alyssa spoke up about how they saved money when she was growing up.

"Blame whoever you want whether it's Republicans or Corporations, but Democrats are controlling everything right now and real Americans are struggling right now," she said.

"I read a statistic where, as we're going into the winter season, I grew up in a home where we didn't heat ours as much as we would've liked to to save money."

The host continued: "We didn't cool it as much as we would've liked to because we couldn't afford it. The reality is a lot of Americans are going to see up to $900 annually more in their fuel prices to heat their homes this winter."

"That hasn't been Democrats message on the campaign trail," Alyssa finished as Sunny spoke up.

The women continued to debate the topic and argued over each other until Whoopi made her point.

Alyssa and Whoopi also sparred when the conservative host said that Nancy Pelosi said that inflation is a global phenomenon.

"That's true, but that doesn't help people who can't pay their bills," she said.

Whoopi stuttered and then explained her side of things: "Listen, I come from the projects. OK? We didn't have a lot of control about anything, but the one thing that we understood is when we were getting screwed by the bigger parties."

"And that's what's happening right now. It's happening to poor white people, poor Black people, poor Asian people. I see you. It's happening to everybody, so keep your eyes peeled," she said.

SWIFT RESPONSE

Whoopi is known for having outbursts on The View, and she had another earlier this week, although this time, it wasn't aimed at a guest or her co-hosts.

On Tuesday's show, the View hosts discussed Taylor Swift's new video for Anti-Hero, which was the first single off her tenth studio album, Midnights.

Anti-Hero is a song about the 32-year-old's deepest insecurities and the "things she hates most about herself," according to a video she put out before the album dropped, but the video is facing backlash, due to one part.

Taylor stepped on the scale as she stood next to herself, or her inner self, and it read, "Fat."

"So, Taylor Swift's new song, Anti-Hero, is facing controversy where she steps on a scale that reads 'fat.' Critics are saying she is promoting so-called fat phobia," Whoopi said.

But her supporters are pointing out how she has always been open about her struggles with her own eating disorder and the video reflects what she sees, not what you see her see, what she sees. That's the whole point of that piece."

She continued as she scoffed and turned toward her co-hosts: "Now, are the critics getting it wrong?"

The hosts all responded quietly with a "yeah," which made Whoopi say: "Oh, go on."

Sunny said: "I mean, they missed the point. For someone who is an artist and she gets to have agency over her artistry, she was describing a personal experience. And quite frankly, it's a personal experience that a lot of women experience. And men."

"You think you're the right size and then you step on the scale and see fat because you're five pounds heavier than you should be or ten pounds heavier."

To that, Whoopi responded with an enthusiastic: "Yes!"

Sara said that using the word "fat" was a powerful thing to do because art is supposed to make people feel for a moment.

"It was beyond fat. It's you're not good enough. You've been bad. If you were better or stronger, this number would be different. It says so many things in one word," she said.

"Just let her have her feelings," Whoopi interrupted. "If you don't like the songs, don't listen to it."

"Why are you even wasting your time on this? Leave that girl alone."

The host ended: "Y'all always want to say something about Taylor Swift. Leave her a** alone, OK?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq83d_0indLA3w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYe1P_0indLA3w00

"She's an artist. Let her do her thing," she said, as she growled at the camera.

The women continued to defend Taylor and the video and discussed their own stories and struggles with the word "fat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcBDb_0indLA3w00
No one on the panel agreed with Whoopi and she stayed quiet throughout the rest of the segment Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2b02_0indLA3w00
Kerry tried to explain that it was hard for the show's character Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvOWR_0indLA3w00
Whoopi didn't want to hear what her co-hosts were saying Credit: ABC

Comments / 363

Chuck B
3d ago

Its not the democrats or the republicans, its all the idiotic polititians as a whole thats running this country into the ground, they all act like spoiled braty children that don't give a dam about the american people only their votes and the money they can steal and profits.

Reply(16)
240
MT Dimick
3d ago

I can’t understand how Whoopi (sometimes) listens to the other hosts & guests THEN loudly announces what she thinks and expects EVERYONE on the stage to alter their views to believe/subscribe to whatever she says!! I used to like watching this show BUT Whoopi is a bully… the other hosts are fine but she ABSOLUTELY NEEDS TO PART WAYS WITH THE VIEW!! It’s not the “Whoopi show” but you’d never know it!!!

Reply(14)
102
Hywwarrior
3d ago

the show is worthless and a waste of time , I am surprised anyone except an invitation to be on the show anyway.

Reply(7)
118
New York City, NY
