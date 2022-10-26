ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Plains, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews respond to residential fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home on S. Madison Park Terrace, near W. Butler and W. Kettelle. Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said smoke was seen coming from the front door as crews arrived. A small fire was found in...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded

Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3

DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Crash causes several road closures in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg. Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and...
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield

Final Update The mountain lion that was captured Friday gave homeowners on Springfield’s west side quite the scare. “We do go on walks though in the morning, so I’m kind of glad this morning we did not go on our walk,” Steve Margold, a resident in the area, said. “I slept in, so maybe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Trick or Treat hours in Springfield

Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot multiple times in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust

Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center

Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy