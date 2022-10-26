ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt OC talks Slovis and getting Panthers offense going

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229HyD_0indKUMb00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A first opportunity for reporters to talk with Pitt Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti in-season on Wednesday. His offense currently sixth in the ACC in scoring, but only 10 points against Louisville on Saturday night. What he had to say about the offense and his quarterback so far.

Cignetti said specifically when looking at last week, turnovers were the killer.

“When you turn the ball over, when you penalize yourself,” Cignetti said Wednesday. “Those things are costly. When you play clean, you come out successful.”

Fundamentals and film work are a big way to limit the turnovers. He said they spent a lot of time watching the game with a critical eye looking for ways to limit those mistakes. Cignetti says he does so trying to stay positive. He also cautioned it’s not just a one-player issue with turnovers, it takes all 11 to make a play work and it’s on all 11 when it fails.

“This is the ultimate team game, sometimes there are so many reasons why,” Cignetti said. “That’s why you have to come in and evaluate it.”

The numbers will show Pitt throws for more yards than they run it for, but there’s no question the Panthers are more consistent with the running game. Fourth in the ACC at 189.4 yards rushing and second in the ACC with 18 rushing touchdowns. Cignetti doesn’t apologize for the emphasis on the run, which was also mentioned numerous times as a goal by head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“When you look at our offense, we have a pretty good running back room, offensive line room,” Cignetti said. “You always try to play to your strengths. I’m all about winning.”

As he said about Israel Abanikanda leading the league in rushing, ‘when you have a home run hitter, you have to give him at bats’.  Cignetti says he really doesn’t care how they do it, it’s about having a better record than 4-3.

“The losses were very disappointing,” Cignetti said. “I’m not into style points. One thing I learned in the National Football League, this is a game about winning. It ain’t about how many pass yards I have. It ain’t about how many running yards I have. It’s about getting one more point.”

As for the play of quarterback Kevon Slovis. The USC transfer is ninth in the ACC in passer efficiency completing 60.5% of his passes for 1,325 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

“Kedon has done some great things out there,” Cignetti said. “First off, playing quarterback is very difficult. I think about all the great quarterbacks I’ve been around in my life. It’s hard.”

“Kedon’s done a very nice job preparing himself. He’s done a great job in the run game, in terms of run checks, protection checks. In the passing game, there’s always going to be plays you want to have back. I don’t know a quarterback that doesn’t have plays they want to have back.”

“Kedon is progressing. Unfortunately, when you look at the season, the second game of the year he goes down with a concussion. He loses a week. Hopefully as we stay healthy, we will see continued success and better play with Kedon.”

Cignetti said Slovis is often at the facility late studying. Tuesday night he said Slovis and the other quarterbacks had a great film session with him. They talked about correcting mistakes, but also staying positive through the ups-and-downs of a season.

“He’s been great,” said Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves. “He hasn’t changed. He brings the same attitude every day. He works the same, prepares the same. He’s been a great leader.”

“He’s working harder,” said Pitt linebacker Tylar Wiltz. “He’s trusting the process, as players and coaches that’s all we can do. Nobody is out here blaming Kedon, ‘oh he’s this, he’s that’. We love Kedon. We are with him.”

Wiltz said he’s confident that all who are criticizing Slovis now will be praising him when he turns it around. That’s a huge key to their season facing back-to-back ranked teams starting Saturday night at 8p on 93.7 The Fan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashuproar.org

For the Record

The Government Center sits conveniently on Pittsburgh’s East Street, mere blocks from the I-279 exit ramp to the North Side. The record store is handsomely outfitted with all of the newest music you could want, normally on the day of their release. The modern layout sprawls itself across multiple rooms, inviting its customers to grab coffee and more. The store houses thousands of records, tapes, and CDs, all of which are neatly organized alphabetically in the main portion of the store.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Smart Business Network

2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership

The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Action Weather: Your winter weather outlook for 2022-23

PITTSBURGH — Curious about what the winter ahead holds? Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Mike Harvey gives you his outlook for upcoming snowfall. Click above to see the winter outlook for snow. Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla shares more on what temperatures we might see this winter in the video below:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy