Pitt OC talks Slovis and getting Panthers offense going

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A first opportunity for reporters to talk with Pitt Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti in-season on Wednesday. His offense currently sixth in the ACC in scoring, but only 10 points against Louisville on Saturday night. What he had to say about the offense and his quarterback so far.

Cignetti said specifically when looking at last week, turnovers were the killer.

“When you turn the ball over, when you penalize yourself,” Cignetti said Wednesday. “Those things are costly. When you play clean, you come out successful.”

Fundamentals and film work are a big way to limit the turnovers. He said they spent a lot of time watching the game with a critical eye looking for ways to limit those mistakes. Cignetti says he does so trying to stay positive. He also cautioned it’s not just a one-player issue with turnovers, it takes all 11 to make a play work and it’s on all 11 when it fails.

“This is the ultimate team game, sometimes there are so many reasons why,” Cignetti said. “That’s why you have to come in and evaluate it.”

The numbers will show Pitt throws for more yards than they run it for, but there’s no question the Panthers are more consistent with the running game. Fourth in the ACC at 189.4 yards rushing and second in the ACC with 18 rushing touchdowns. Cignetti doesn’t apologize for the emphasis on the run, which was also mentioned numerous times as a goal by head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“When you look at our offense, we have a pretty good running back room, offensive line room,” Cignetti said. “You always try to play to your strengths. I’m all about winning.”

As he said about Israel Abanikanda leading the league in rushing, ‘when you have a home run hitter, you have to give him at bats’. Cignetti says he really doesn’t care how they do it, it’s about having a better record than 4-3.

“The losses were very disappointing,” Cignetti said. “I’m not into style points. One thing I learned in the National Football League, this is a game about winning. It ain’t about how many pass yards I have. It ain’t about how many running yards I have. It’s about getting one more point.”

As for the play of quarterback Kevon Slovis. The USC transfer is ninth in the ACC in passer efficiency completing 60.5% of his passes for 1,325 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

“Kedon has done some great things out there,” Cignetti said. “First off, playing quarterback is very difficult. I think about all the great quarterbacks I’ve been around in my life. It’s hard.”

“Kedon’s done a very nice job preparing himself. He’s done a great job in the run game, in terms of run checks, protection checks. In the passing game, there’s always going to be plays you want to have back. I don’t know a quarterback that doesn’t have plays they want to have back.”

“Kedon is progressing. Unfortunately, when you look at the season, the second game of the year he goes down with a concussion. He loses a week. Hopefully as we stay healthy, we will see continued success and better play with Kedon.”

Cignetti said Slovis is often at the facility late studying. Tuesday night he said Slovis and the other quarterbacks had a great film session with him. They talked about correcting mistakes, but also staying positive through the ups-and-downs of a season.

“He’s been great,” said Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves. “He hasn’t changed. He brings the same attitude every day. He works the same, prepares the same. He’s been a great leader.”

“He’s working harder,” said Pitt linebacker Tylar Wiltz. “He’s trusting the process, as players and coaches that’s all we can do. Nobody is out here blaming Kedon, ‘oh he’s this, he’s that’. We love Kedon. We are with him.”

Wiltz said he’s confident that all who are criticizing Slovis now will be praising him when he turns it around. That’s a huge key to their season facing back-to-back ranked teams starting Saturday night at 8p on 93.7 The Fan.