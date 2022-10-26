Read full article on original website
fatalbert1939 heyheyhey
3d ago
I seen him or her thier a few weeks back off kokie mill road I thought I was dreaming thier traveling the old track line witch is now the bike trail keep your eyes open
Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Sangamon County Back At Medium Level Of COVID Transmission; Hospitalizations Up
Sangamon County has climbed back to a “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19… even as the total number of new cases in the past seven days declined from the previous week. Sangamon is one of 38 Illinois counties now listed at either “high” or “medium” transmission....
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Springfield Retail Manager Honored For Customer Service
A Springfield store manager is being recognized for going above and beyond the call to provide great customer service. The Central Illinois Customer Service Association has presented its WOW award to Steve Wade, an assistant manager at Lowe’s on Dirksen Parkway. A customer with two small children and a pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two days came into the store needing a custom piece of wood to finish building bunk beds… but the store’s cutting rig was broken.
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
City Council Could Vote Tuesday On Poplar Place Project
The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
