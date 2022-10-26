The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO