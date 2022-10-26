Read full article on original website
Springfield Retail Manager Honored For Customer Service
A Springfield store manager is being recognized for going above and beyond the call to provide great customer service. The Central Illinois Customer Service Association has presented its WOW award to Steve Wade, an assistant manager at Lowe’s on Dirksen Parkway. A customer with two small children and a pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two days came into the store needing a custom piece of wood to finish building bunk beds… but the store’s cutting rig was broken.
City Council Could Vote Tuesday On Poplar Place Project
The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.
Sangamon County Back At Medium Level Of COVID Transmission; Hospitalizations Up
Sangamon County has climbed back to a “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19… even as the total number of new cases in the past seven days declined from the previous week. Sangamon is one of 38 Illinois counties now listed at either “high” or “medium” transmission....
Halloween Party Coming to Danenberger Vineyards This Weekend
Family Affair presents the Station and Sunshine Daydream for a Halloween Saturday 10/29 party at a beautiful winery destination venue outside Springfield, IL. This is a ticketed show with pro sound, stage and lighting production. Danenberger Vineyards will be supplying the wine, gourmet dinner service, whiskey lounge, draft beer and cocktails.
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
County Seeks To Add Space, Services To Public Health Building
A big expansion project is in the works for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building. County officials want to add about 11,000 square feet to the building on South Grand Avenue East. That will allow more space for intake workers for the county’s community resources programs, such as housing assistance, weatherization, and help with utility bills. Some workforce development programs could also be offered at the site.
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
Gill Sees Encouraging Signs In School Report Card Data
Illinois school report card data shows students are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the pandemic… but District 186 superintendent Jennifer Gill says there are hopeful signs in the data. The number of students who are “proficient” at their grade level, meaning they meet the state standards...
District 186, Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
For the second time in three months, there is a tentative contract agreement between District 186 and its teachers’ union. Negotiators with the school district and the Springfield Education Association came to terms Wednesday on a proposed three-year deal, reached with the help of a federal mediator. No other details on the agreement were immediately released.
Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey
They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
