Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Illinois’ lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished...
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
(The Center Square) – As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting too rosy of a picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
Suspects In Custody After Gunfire On Interstate 39
A shooting on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County Thursday night has resulted in the arrest of three people after a police pursuit that extended into Wisconsin. Illinois State Police responded to that reported interstate shooting and located the suspect vehicle near LaSalle. Near Mendota, a passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a state police squad car. The vehicle was struck but the trooper was not injured.
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce backs candidates from both parties
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has placed its support behind candidates from both major parties in Illinois. The group, which consists of Illinois businesses from all over the state, announced earlier this month that it would be backing incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza over Republican challenger Shannon Teresi.
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
Illinois quick hits: Woman arrested for death of child; man robbed while dining in Chicago
A Carlinville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. According to police, Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles and threw the toddler against a...
Partnership Seeks To Bolster Illinois Statehouse Coverage
A new partnership will work to close some of the gaps in news coverage as various media outlets around the state have shrunk their staffs in recent years. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and its foundation are partnering with Capitol News Illinois to provide Statehouse coverage to member stations across the state.
Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey
They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
