Raiders win 6th straight, wrap regular season with most wins in 41 years
The Red Raider football team sent a message Friday night. They are ready for the playoffs. Coffee County jumped all over Rhea County early and cruised to a 35-0 win in Manchester Friday, Oct, 28, giving Coffee County’s football program an 8-2 regular season record – the most wins for the Raiders since 1981.
BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle girls roll, boys fall at Harris
When you’ve got the hot hand you want to keep shooting. And Kaysen Morgan understood that assignment for Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders Thursday night at Harris. Morgan ripped off 7 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as the Lady Raiders beat Harris 41-18 in their conference opener.
Lady Rockets down West Tullahoma; boys roll
Westwood’s Lady Rockets made it 2 in a row with a 40-31 win over West Tullahoma at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester Thursday night. Jules Ferrell led the scoring effort for the Lady Rockets with 21 points, including an 11-of-16 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone. In fact, most all of Ferrell’s points were at the stripe. She only had two field goals – a 3-pointer in the second quarter and a 2-point bucket in the fourth.
Michelle Leigh Burks
Mrs. Michelle Leigh Burks, age 52, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Burks was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to her parents Evelyn Frazier Shelton and Harry Edward Shelton who survive her. She worked in inventory for Harry Shelton Livestock for her career. Mrs. Burks and her husband, Jeff, were members of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. She was a very caring person who loved her kids and grandkids very much. Mrs. Burks would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it.
A Haunted Theater and a Safe Square; don’t miss these Halloween weekend events
Halloween weekend is upon us and there are many fun activities available all weekend long – from trick or treating to haunted houses and trunk or treat events. The Haunted Theater at the Manchester Arts Center this Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm. This year’s theme is 80’s horror films and you may be chased by slashers through Steven King’s Pet Sematary along with much more spooky fun!
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
