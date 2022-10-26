Mrs. Michelle Leigh Burks, age 52, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Burks was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to her parents Evelyn Frazier Shelton and Harry Edward Shelton who survive her. She worked in inventory for Harry Shelton Livestock for her career. Mrs. Burks and her husband, Jeff, were members of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. She was a very caring person who loved her kids and grandkids very much. Mrs. Burks would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it.

