New class of porous metal nanoparticles will yield new capabilities in absorption, chemical sensing and separations

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
Phys.org
New experimental method IR-DOSY reveals molecular structure and size
Researchers at the University of Amsterdam have developed a novel approach to infrared spectroscopy that enables simultaneous characterization of molecular structure and size. Called Infrared Diffusion-Ordered Spectroscopy (IR-DOSY), the method nicely separates molecules with different sizes into distinct sets of IR peaks. Reporting on IR-DOSY in a paper that has...
Phys.org
Researchers chart future of nucleic acid nanotechnology
Trapped in a microscopic cage made of strands of DNA, molecules of a life-saving drug course through the bloodstream of a cancer patient. Only when receptors on the strands sense they've arrived at the right location—cancer cells overproducing a particular protein or exhibiting other abnormal behavior—does the cage pop open, delivering the anti-cancer drug exactly where it's needed and leaving the patient's healthy cells unscathed.
Phys.org
A Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect discovered in the mirror twin boundary of MoSe₂
In a study of one-dimensional electron correlation states at the MTB of monolayer and bilayer MoSe2, a research team found that two types of correlated insulating states driven by a dubbed Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect could be switched by tip pulses. By means of molecular beam epitaxy, this team has...
Phys.org
Study shows hazardous herbicide chemical goes airborne
"Dicamba drift"—the movement of the herbicide dicamba off crops through the atmosphere—can result in unintentional damage to neighboring plants. To prevent dicamba drift, other chemicals, typically amines, are mixed with dicamba to "lock" it in place and prevent it from volatilizing, or turning into a vapor that more easily moves in the atmosphere.
Phys.org
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Phys.org
Unique high-throughput approach improves the design of new protein structures
Northwestern Medicine investigators have solved a challenging protein design puzzle using a unique high-throughput approach, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The approach could enhance the development of new therapeutics and biotechnology tools, according to Gabriel Rocklin, Ph.D., assistant professor of Pharmacology and...
Phys.org
Safe, sustainable photo-on-demand synthesis of polypeptide precursors
Alpha (α)-amino acid N-carboxyanhydrides (NCAs) are precursors for artificial polypeptides. However, this compound decomposes easily, making it difficult to obtain commercially. Therefore, it is necessary to synthesize the right quantity of α-amino acid NCAs at the location and time that they are required. NCAs are usually synthesized from...
Phys.org
A molecular-based, finite-state machine
A small team of researchers at the University of Manchester has developed a technique for creating a molecular-based, finite-state machine. Their research was published in the journal Nature. In computer science, there is a virtual device known as a Turing machine, developed by Alan Turing as a way to envision...
Phys.org
First online database of photocharged materials developed for battery research
Materials chemistry is a rapidly evolving area of research, with thousands of various semiconductors, and more materials being added all the time. What material among this variety would be the best for application in solar batteries, for example? How should such a material look like if it has not yet been synthesized?
Phys.org
Proof-of-concept study advances potential new way to deliver gene therapy
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have successfully used a cell's natural process for making proteins to "slide" genetic instructions into a cell and produce critical proteins missing from those cells. If further studies verify their proof-of-concept results, the scientists may have a new method for targeting specific cell types for a variety of disorders that could be treated with gene therapies. Such disorders include neurodegenerative diseases that affect the brain, including Alzheimer's disease, forms of blindness and some cancers.
Phys.org
3D nanocomposites boost heat dissipation in electronics
Scientists from Skoltech developed a self-assembled 3D nanocomposite with outstanding in-plane and out-of-plane heat conductivity, high electrical resistivity, and good hydrophobicity, which have a wide range of potential uses in packaging and electronics for thermal management applications. The study, describing scalable fabrication and composite properties, was published in Polymers. The...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence and molecule machine join forces to generalize automated chemistry
Artificial intelligence, "building-block" chemistry and a molecule-making machine teamed up to find the best general reaction conditions for synthesizing chemicals important to biomedical and materials research—a finding that could speed innovation and drug discovery as well as make complex chemistry automated and accessible. With the machine-generated optimized conditions, researchers...
Phys.org
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Phys.org
Light-analyzing 'lab on a chip' opens door to widespread use of portable spectrometers
Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The study, published today in Science, was led by Finland's Aalto University and...
Phys.org
New research reveals how genes turn on and off
Yeast, that simple organism essential to making beer and bread, has revealed for Cornell University researchers a key mechanism in how genes are controlled. Gene transcription—the elaborate process that our cells use to read genetic information stored in DNA—was long thought to be turned on only when certain regulatory factors traveled to specific DNA sequences. In new research, a team of Cornell scientists discovered that certain genes have their transcription regulatory factors and cofactors already in place, but in a latent state. With the appropriate signals, these "poised" genes become highly active.
Phys.org
New research reveals wastewater treatment plants can 'get sick'
Just like humans, wastewater treatment plants can get sick, due to viral attacks. Now, new research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, reveals the implications for the surrounding environment in case the plant catches a cold. The efficient running of wastewater treatment plants is an essential part of modern society....
Phys.org
Identity theft, the secret to a cat parasite's success
The parasite Toxoplasma is carried by a large portion of the global human population. Now a study led by researchers at Stockholm University shows how this microscopic parasite so successfully spreads in the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The study is published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Phys.org
Theoretical methods for femtomagnetism and ultrafast spintronics
Today's society relies on the processing and storage of large amounts of data. The urgent need for increased data storage capacity and the booming energy consumption of data centers requires the optimization and innovation of magnetic data storage devices, in which data is stored in the orientation of tiny magnetic domains. Specifically, the aim is to reduce energy consumption and enable higher data reading and writing speeds.
Phys.org
A catalyst to remove emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas
Researchers from the UPC, the University of Udine (Italy) and the ALBA Synchrotron have discovered a palladium and platinum catalyst, the first to eliminate methane emissions from transport and other human activities to reduce global warming. The study has been recently published in Nature Communications. Methane is a primary component...
Comments / 0