Engine Troubles Ground American Airlines Flight In Philly: FAA

American Airlines flight 1880 was forced to land in Philadelphia after encountering engine issues midflight, the FAA says. Photo Credit: Pixabay/F. Muhammad

Unexpected engine troubles forced an airliner to land in Philadelphia just over an hour after take-off, officials have confirmed.

American Airlines flight 1880 departed from Philadelphia International Airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to Cirium.

But the plane, an Airbus A321 jetliner, encountered a mechanical issue sometime after take-off and was forced to return, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely at about 1 p.m., authorities added.

The FAA did not detail the "engine issue" that grounded the plane.

A spokesperson for American Airlines described the trouble as a "possible mechanical issue" and said that the flight was rescheduled to take off at 4 p.m. on a different aircraft.

