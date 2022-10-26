ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

‘Always wanted to be a cop’: Exeter welcomes newest police officer

By Special to Exeter News-Letter
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWLtF_0indEp3q00

EXETER — Officer Connor Kennedy will follow in the footsteps of his dad and twin brother after he was officially sworn in Monday night as Exeter’s newest police officer.

The swearing-in ceremony during the Select Board meeting was a big moment for the Kennedy family.

“To be honest, I’ve been waiting for this night for a long time,” Kennedy said. “I knew I always wanted to be a cop. Throughout this entire process from start to finish I’ve had this goal in the back of my head and it’s kind of been like a long tunnel, but now it’s finally there. It’s kind of surreal.”

His badge was pinned by his father, Philip, who is a retired captain from the New Britain, Connecticut, Police Department.

Twin brother Collin Kennedy, who has served as an officer in Derry for 2 ½ years, was also on hand to support his brother on his new appointment.

“We’re twins and we’ve always done stuff together,” his brother said. “I went to college and he went into the Marine Corps so that was really the first time that we kind of separated. Obviously growing up with my father in law enforcement, we both knew that we wanted to do it and I knew he was always going to get hired. I’m happy for him. I know this is what he’s always wanted just like me.”

Kennedy grew up in Burlington, Connecticut, and after graduating high school he joined the Marines and served from 2017 to 2021. After his time in the military, he worked as an explosion detection K9 handler for MSA Security.He will attend the next New Hampshire Police Academy in January and eventually plans to move his wife, Serena, and sons, ages 1 and 6, to the area.

“When I came to New Hampshire, it just felt right. It just felt like home to me,” he said, adding that he “wouldn’t be in this uniform” without the support of his wife.

Kennedy’s mother, Marybeth Kennedy, fought back tears as she reflected on the night and what it meant to her as a mom.

“It’s monumental. I’m filled with a tremendous amount of pride. Both boys wanted to serve and protect. They’re just living their life's ambition. I lived through this as a wife and now I’m going through this again as a mom,” she said.

As he settles here in Exeter, Kennedy’s brother offered a bit of advice.

“I think the biggest thing is just to be quiet, absorb everything. Know your role, know your place. A lot of stuff gets thrown at us and we’re constantly learning every single day. If you think that you’re not, then you’re in the wrong profession. He has a good head on his shoulders and he’s very aware of his surroundings. He’s a good father and he puts everyone before himself and that’s what this job really is. He has great qualities and great traits and I think he’s going to excel in this job,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
WCVB

Suspicious death near Mall of New Hampshire under investigation in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said officials from his office responded to South Willow Street to investigate the death late Saturday afternoon. Sources tell WMUR's News 9 Investigates, from WCVB's sister...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating report of shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Ax-Wielding Intruder In a Seabrook House

A 31-year-old Maine man is facing charges after he was found in the basement of house in Seabrook damaging the HVAC system with an ax. Police responded to a call from the homeowner around 10:30 Tuesday night and eventually arrested Joshua Pelletier of Kittery without incident. Authorities said it was believed that Pelletier was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. The incident is under investigation.
SEABROOK, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
CANDIA, NH
WGME

Video shows New Hampshire father being questioned about Harmony Montgomery's disappearance

Police in New Hampshire have released video from an interview with a man charged with beating his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, to death. Manchester Police first detained and interrogated Adam Montgomery in December 2021. When detectives asked him directly if she is still alive, he reportedly evaded the question, before asking for a lawyer and ending the interview.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy