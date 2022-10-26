Read full article on original website
ATM theft results in federal charges for Texas men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Texas men have been indicted on charges related to ATM thefts in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kytorrion Young, 30, Keivon Jones, 25, Kendrick Kennedy, 23, and Alton Himes, 24, of Houston, Texas, are accused of taking more than $1,000 from a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union ATM in 2021. They took the money across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Meth bust at N.D. border; Church moving forward after fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 28. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Earlier this week, a rural KELOLAND congregation lost their church building to a fire. Since then, the congregation has seen an outpouring of support from the community and around the country through social media.
Judge allows group to monitor AZ ballot drop-boxes
PHOENIX (Associated Press) — A federal judge has refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have...
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
USD receives $1 million grant for rural nursing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota Nursing will receive a $1 million grant to grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce. The money from the Health Resources and Services Administration will increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas. The grants will be distributed over...
SD regulators settle one of grain-licensing complaints
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have approved a settlement with a company that violated South Dakota’s grain-buying laws and set a hearing date for another. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday agreed to accept a $15,000 penalty from Hefty Seed Company, based in Baltic, South Dakota, for not having a state-required license to buy grain.
600+ days passed in Noem state plane probe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lengthy investigation into South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019 has reached a conclusion. More than 20 months and 600 days after Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) first filed his complaint, Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Division of Criminal Investigation’s inquiry into complaints about Noem’s misuse of the state airplane was complete and “there were no facts to support a criminal prosecution under current law.”
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
Glenn Youngkin, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be joined in November by Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and newly Independent political commentator and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The pair will be campaigning for Noem on Nov. 2 in Rapid City and Sioux...
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s Republican county...
Big Powerball pot sparking interest in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big Powerball jackpot is slated for Saturday. Lottery officials said the big jackpot of $825 million is stirring some excitement in South Dakota. Individuals are buying tickets but groups will also be pooling money to buy multiple tickets. “While we don’t have exact...
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
Thune, Johnson hold significant leads in KELOLAND poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill of 1,500 likely South Dakota voters shows strong support for incumbents in the state’s congressional races. 58% of voters said they would vote for incumbent John Thune, while 27% of respondents said they...
National issues correspond to state votes in poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in a poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill were asked about South Dakota races and ballot measures but they also responded to questions of a national level. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 on a sample of 1,500 voters...
Warm weekend ahead: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 29
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Forecast highs the next few days are at least 10° above average for this time of year. Today we will have highs in the 60s nearing 70 in some locations. Southeastern KELOLAND will be on the breezy side throughout the afternoon as well as plenty of sunshine.
Warmer temperatures lasting into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 29
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures well above average again for your Saturday. Temperatures well into the 60s and even some low 70s possible. Winds are working on switching directions across the region for the afternoon and into this evening. Tonight will be a more mild overnight with...
