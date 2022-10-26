Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24.

Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm.

WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice.

