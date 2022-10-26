ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24.

Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm.

Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect

WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice.

