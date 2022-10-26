Read full article on original website
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
In a hard Fought Game, Neosho Falls in First Round of Playoffs to Willard
Neosho was at home tonight hosting Willard in the First Round of MSHSAA High School Football Playoffs. They came into this game as the 4-seed and fall to 5-seed Willard in a hard fought battle 43-29. This brings the Wildcats season to a close and they end the season with a 4-7 record. Huge props […]
KYTV
Friday Night Football: District playoffs begin across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football district playoff games begin across Missouri. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
mycouriertribune.com
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, answers questions during a press conference on the final day of the 2022 legislative sessio. (Photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications).
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
kjluradio.com
A habitual offender from Dallas County is captured after an early morning police chase
A Dallas County man with a lengthy criminal history is arrested after leading officers from numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a pursuit of James Hodges, of Buffalo, early this morning. The pursuit started in Buffalo, then traveled into neighboring Polk County. Hodges then looped back into Dallas County and the pursuit ended on Hayes Road, just south of Buffalo, after Hodges’ vehicle overheated.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC
The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi
CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
