Springfield, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
STOTTS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
kjluradio.com

A habitual offender from Dallas County is captured after an early morning police chase

A Dallas County man with a lengthy criminal history is arrested after leading officers from numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a pursuit of James Hodges, of Buffalo, early this morning. The pursuit started in Buffalo, then traveled into neighboring Polk County. Hodges then looped back into Dallas County and the pursuit ended on Hayes Road, just south of Buffalo, after Hodges’ vehicle overheated.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC

The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

