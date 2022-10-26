ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Pennsylvania student athletes rights bill heads to Governor Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Senate Republican Communications Office sent out an update on the refining of House Bill 2633 – a bill protecting the rights of student athletes. The existing law currently allows for student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

