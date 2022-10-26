Read full article on original website
Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
Pennsylvania student athletes rights bill heads to Governor Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Senate Republican Communications Office sent out an update on the refining of House Bill 2633 – a bill protecting the rights of student athletes. The existing law currently allows for student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness...
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
(WHTM) – More than one million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the November 8 election and approximately 738,000 have already been returned. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, “once a voter has completed and returned their mail ballot, they cannot change their vote.”. State election...
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has expanded his lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s race for governor. According to an October 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Poll, Shapiro currently holds a 58% to 35% advantage over Mastriano among 620 likely Pennsylvania voters. The race continues to show...
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
