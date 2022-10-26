ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
WISCONSIN STATE
Man who dragged officer into 1/6 mob gets more than 7 years

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
TENNESSEE STATE
California cannabis companies under fire for THC inflation

(NewsNation) — Two California cannabis companies are being accused of marketing falsely advertised percentages of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical that gives users a high. Filed by Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno against DreamFields Brands and Med for America, Inc. on Oct. 20,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State adding $25K reward for info on Carteret Co. murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were found dead on […]
RALEIGH, NC
California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
TARBORO, NC

