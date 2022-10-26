Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder.

But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 it promised when building the James Cancer Hospital.

City Council approved a $6.56 million payment this July, representing 30% of the city income tax withholding on jobs created since 2010. That closed out the deal at a cumulative $33.7 million – just shy of the deal’s $35 million cap, according to Columbus Business First’s review of annual incentive payments.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.