Columbus, OH

Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one

By Carrie Ghose | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder.

But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 it promised when building the James Cancer Hospital.

Columbus Zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey

City Council approved a $6.56 million payment this July, representing 30% of the city income tax withholding on jobs created since 2010. That closed out the deal at a cumulative $33.7 million – just shy of the deal’s $35 million cap, according to Columbus Business First’s review of annual incentive payments.

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Post Office hiring for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tis the season to get a job. The Columbus Post Office is once again hiring for the holiday season and will host job fairs every Tuesday this November at 2323 Citygate Drive. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier positions, which are full-time and have a starting wage […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

