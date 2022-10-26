Read full article on original website
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Man, 18, arrested after missing girl, 12, found 'unharmed' at his LI home: police
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl was found at his Long Island home Friday morning, police said.
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
LI Optimum cable repairman helped friend who ditched ghost gun in front of police escape: DA
A cable repairman for Optimum helped a friend escape police after he was caught with a ghost gun in his hand, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
'He's not safe at this school.' Mother says special needs son was struck in the face by TA in Lindenhurst
According to an incident report, the attack happened a week ago at Just Kids Early Childhood Center - a school that has programs for special needs children.
Long Island high school student arrested after punching another during lunch
The incident was captured on cellphone videos obtained by Eyewitness News.
fox5ny.com
Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
New Haven police make arrest in 2019 stabbing death of 66-year-old man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old woman is facing charges three years after a 66-year-old man was fatally stabbed in New Haven. Harris Clark was found dead in September 2019 on Sherman Avenue. This week, Marquita Johnson, who lives in that area, was charged with murder. Police said it is not clear if the […]
NBC Connecticut
NY Cable Man Accused of Helping Suspect Evade Cops After Van's Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
5 Nabbed After Driver Points Gun At Another Vehicle On Mineola Street, Police Say
Five people are facing charges following an apparent road rage incident on a Long Island street. Nassau County Police were called at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with reports of a disturbance in Mineola, on Jericho Turnpike near Willis Avenue. The 23-year-old victim told police that another driver in...
Hempstead police unveil 2nd annual Halloween haunted house
Hempstead police transformed the Hempstead Armory into a haunted house for local families.
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC New York
Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From Long Island Target: Police
This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all. Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store. Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on...
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
East Hampton, Riverhead Residents Seriously Injured In Head-On Southampton Crash
Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 2:55 p.m. in Southampton, on County Road 39 east of Greenfield Road. Laura Benjamin, age 77, of East Hampton, was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on County Road...
