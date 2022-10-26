Read full article on original website
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Akron League of Women Voters urges vote for Issue 10, charter amendment on police review
Akron league supports Issue 10 On June 27, Jayland Walker was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Instead of getting a ticket, Walker lost his life that evening when eight police officers shot and hit him over 40 times. We believe this is the very definition of excessive force. These officers must be held accountable for each and every bullet that hit and killed this young man because it is difficult to imagine that this many...
