Rocky Mount, NC

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

By Courtney Layton, Cathy Guo
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount.

The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car.

Chipotle also just announced the return of their longest-running tradition, the “Boorito.” Chipotle Rewards members who dress up in costume and visit the restaurant on Halloween from 3 pm until close will receive a $6 entree.

The brand is also teaming up with BeReal and CashApp to offer 10 free burritos for a year, as well as cash prizes.

