Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount.
The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car.
Chipotle also just announced the return of their longest-running tradition, the “Boorito.” Chipotle Rewards members who dress up in costume and visit the restaurant on Halloween from 3 pm until close will receive a $6 entree.
The brand is also teaming up with BeReal and CashApp to offer 10 free burritos for a year, as well as cash prizes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 3