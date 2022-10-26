ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owners of Excelsior Springs home, site of alleged abuse, seek to take home back

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The owners of the house where Tim Haslett allegedly held a woman captive and sexually assaulted and tortured her for a month want to evict him from the property.

Haslett is behind bars on assault, kidnapping, and rape charges after the 22-year-old woman escaped from his home in early October and told neighbors the horrors she endured while tied up in his basement.

The owners of the house on Old Orchard St. in Excelsior Springs filed a petition to immediately take possession of their property.

The lease stipulated in the event that a "valid complaint concerning noise, music, or any other activity" is reported to law enforcement, the landlord may terminate the lease.

The owners say that "due to the nature of the crimes accused of the Defendant, the value of the property has been reduced dramatically and the Plaintiffs will be forced to make such renovations and repairs that will far exceed the value of twelve months rent in order for the property to be habitable and/or desirable by future potential tenants."

Missouri statute says immediate eviction can happen when going through slower legal routes would result in damage to the property that would cost a year's worth of rent to fix.

Haslett had been living in the house since 2016. The latest lease renewal from Jan. 12, 2022 shows Haslett paid $745 a month in rent.


KSHB 41 Action News

