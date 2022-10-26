Read full article on original website
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater.
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive during the morning commute. The man suffered serious injuries from the collision and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.
Police Civilian Oversight Board names another Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than two weeks after naming an Independent Police Monitor — only to see the pick back out of the job 10 days ago — the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has made another choice for the role. The civilian board...
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around...
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann's murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday.
Wisconsin fines 'Center for COVID Control' for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
Let's go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.
Dane County leaders disagree over how to fund rural mental health response
MADISON, Wis. — The need for adequate mental health response in rural areas is growing at an astounding rate. Dane County officials say last year, the sheriff’s office responded to 1,400 calls with a mental health component, but those officials differ on how to build a response system.
