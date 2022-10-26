MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO