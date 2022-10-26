ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob

MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating

MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive during the morning commute. The man suffered serious injuries from the collision and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

14 years after Brittany Zimmermann's murder, David Kahl pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday.
WHITEWATER, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin fines 'Center for COVID Control' for misleading ads on COVID tests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Let's go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023

MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.
MADISON, WI

