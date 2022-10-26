Spooky treats, a new bakery comes to town, and chefs' favorite eats

Trick or treat, readers, and Happy Halloween!

We're just three days away from the one night a year it is acceptable to eat candy for dinner.

For me, that means peanut butter cups — my kids know to grab a few for Mom on Halloween. And it seems I'm not alone: A study titled the "Most Popular Halloween Candy Report" (yes, that's right) said America's favorite candies for the holiday include that chocolate and peanut butter combo.

In New Jersey, the top five are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Milky Way, Twix and Snickers.

Vermont's No. 1 is Hot Tamales; Delaware chose Starburst; and in Minnesota, the most popular is Skittles. I can't get on board with those, sorry. Chocolate's where it's at.

Speaking of sugar, a few years back I turned my kitchen into a Halloween treat-making factory. It was for a story, so all in the name of research! I used Jell-O to make gummy worms (the gelatin sets inside plastic straws, resulting in grossly realistic worms), spread cream cheese and jelly on graham crackers to resemble bloody bandages, and topped deviled eggs with black olive "spiders."

You can see the treats here.

Whatever candy satisfies your sweet tooth, I hope you have a fun Halloween.

A new bakery comes to town

Earlier this week, I got to meet the family behind Bruno's Bakery, opening next month in the former Applegate Farm building on West Main Street in Freehold Township.

The bake shop and gelateria will be run by Fina Pulaj and her brother Joseph Settepani. Their father, Bruno, opened his first bakery in Staten Island in the early '70s; he immigrated to the States from Italy as a young teenager. Back home, he worked as a barber, but that wasn't allowed in New York, Pulaj said. He got a job in a Brooklyn bakery, learned about pastry, and went on to open bakeries of his own.

Although he grew up in the business, Joseph said he fell in love with pastry and the idea of running his own bakery while attending pastry arts school in Chicago.

"I learned a lot about my technique at (The French Pastry School)," he said. "I came home 11 years ago and started working with the family, learning all of (Bruno's) secrets."

Like how to make his father's famous pannetone, of which Bruno's makes seven varieties.

Once the bakery opens, I'll be back for a cappuccino and a bombolone or two.

Where do chefs eat?

Have you ever wondered where your favorite chefs go to dinner?

Through nearly 10 years as a food writer, I've asked many chefs this question. A lot laugh and say they don't have time to go out to eat and usually bring something home from their restaurant. But others go out often and, like us, have their favorites.

Food writer Gabriela Laracca checked in with Shore chefs about where they dine, and here are a few of their responses:

Chef Richard Corbo of Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury said his favorite local restaurant is Barrio Costero in Asbury Park, "for their tacos, tequila selection and superbly talented bar staff." His favorite dish is the fish tacos with smoked Carolina barbacoa aioli, chayote slaw and totopo.

Chef James Avery of The Bonney Read and The Black Swan in Asbury Park favors Four Winds Restaurant in Manasquan. He likes the prime rib and French onion soup. "They have a great beer list, and probably the best wings I've ever had," he said. "The restaurant is a local institution that's been there for as long as I can remember."

Chef Rasheed Simmons of Simply Southern in Belmar enjoys the food at Norah's Irie Jamaican Restaurant in Long Branch. "You can taste the love ... her food tastes as if I was in Jamaica sitting on the beach," he said. "All the way down to their homemade coco bread and famous traditional sodas.

Now that we know where the chefs eat, how about you? Which restaurant is your favorite, and why? Let me know at sgriesemer@gannettnj.com.

That is all for this week! As always, thank you for reading. I welcome your story tips and ideas, and you can find more local food content at app.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For food news from around the state, visit our sister papers at northjersey.com, mycentraljersey.com and courierpostonline.com.

Sarah Griesemer is a food writer for app.com. For more on where to eat and drink, please consider a subscription.