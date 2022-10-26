Read full article on original website
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
18-year-old Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Arraigned in Jerome County Court
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
Magic Valley Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Threatening Prosecutors
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted West for previous crimes. West entered a guilty plea to the new charges of sending the threatening letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
Idaho Is Perceived By Some As Not Being Witch-Friendly
When many people think of witches, they think of women dancing naked around fires and tieing stick figures to tree limbs. Whether we're talking about a coven-less worshipper of Wicca or some paganistic discipline or an individual who takes part in a practicing group steeped in a religion other people find to be simply folklore, those who identify as witches take their lifestyle very seriously.
Law in Idaho Allowing Children to Marry Children Being Taken Advantage of
Each state has crazy laws, and while some are justified, some may need a second look at them or may need to be tweaked a tad. When it comes to minors, they rarely have the freedom to do much without parental consent, often for their good. Sometimes parents can dictate their children's lives and use their parental powers for selfish reasons and one such law in Idaho has been taken advantage of to allow parents to use their children to get what they want.
Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
Jerome Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has released information following an officer-involved shooting that happened in late August in Twin Falls County. The Jerome Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into the death of 24-year-old Caleb Tussey following the August 26, pursuit that ended near Buhl. According to the Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Deputies were called out for a report of an aggravated assault near Filer. A pursuit began after deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and ended in a field with shots being fired. Little information had been released since the incident in August. Charges filed against the driver of the car, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, revealed some of what happened early that morning. Gibson was charged in magistrate court for felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer. Deputies responded at around 3 a.m. after someone reported a car stopped in the middle of the road. Court documents say a gun was pulled out by the passenger when the reporting party stopped to check on the car. Deputies caught up with the car in Twin Falls and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped off back towards Filer, allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph. The car then went through Buhl and ended in a field on 4100 N. A deputy wrote in the charging documents that he had heard over the radio shots had been fired and pulled up to find a young male lying motionless on the ground. Gibson's case has been moved to district court. Her arraignment is set for October 31.
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
10 Halloween Costume Ideas You Will only See in Idaho
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
New Details On The Tragic Disappearance Of Idaho Teen Missing 5 Months
The disappearance of Dylan Rounds has plagued his family for five months now. Dylan Rounds went to school in Idaho, lived in Hazelton for a while, graduated here, and moved to Utah to start his own farm. His only dream in the entire world was to be a farmer. Unfortunately, he disappeared under mysterious circumstances that are now being investigated as a homicide.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
Idaho Alligator Recipes (Just in Case You’re Hungry When Dog Walking)
I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.
Man’s Head Sat In Idaho Locker 30 Years After His Body Was Buried
Losing a family member is perhaps the most painful, longest-lasting type of physical and mental trauma humans are forced to endure. Can you imagine the surprise one family received a decade ago when they learned a murdered family member was buried without his head, and that it had been sitting in an Idaho evidence locker for nearly 25 years?
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
Here’s When You Do and Don’t Need to Stop for a School Bus in Idaho
All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus. When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus.
