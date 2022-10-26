ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gordon’s task force: No easy fix for pain at pump

Group recommends fuel rebate programs and encouraging more oil production and refining capacity as potential solutions. There are no quick or easy ways to protect Wyoming customers from price spikes at the fuel pump, according to a new state report. Trends in regional oil-refining capacity and fuel storage are moving...
WYOMING STATE
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
SHERIDAN, WY
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 to 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said Wednesday in a Facebook post that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
WYOMING STATE

