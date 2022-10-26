Read full article on original website
Gordon’s task force: No easy fix for pain at pump
Group recommends fuel rebate programs and encouraging more oil production and refining capacity as potential solutions. There are no quick or easy ways to protect Wyoming customers from price spikes at the fuel pump, according to a new state report. Trends in regional oil-refining capacity and fuel storage are moving...
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 to 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said Wednesday in a Facebook post that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said Friday...
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
