cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson's platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
county17.com
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
oilcity.news
Grand Teton elk reduction program starts Nov. 5; 475 hunting permits authorized for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Federal and state wildlife resource managers have determined that an elk reduction program is necessary in Grand Teton National Park this season, the park said in a press release Thursday. The need for the program is determined on an annual basis depending on how the Jackson...
cowboystatedaily.com
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
It's possible Louisa Swain didn't grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America with the same full political rights as men.
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers
EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
county17.com
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
cowboystatedaily.com
Flamethrowers: One More Reason Why Wyoming Is Better Than California
Two years ago, Allan Hovland became enthralled with flamethrowers. "It was just one of those things. I was looking at a YouTube video of somebody using a flamethrower and I thought, 'I gotta have that. That looks like so much fun,'" he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
utahbusiness.com
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided
But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
Are You Brave Enough For 3 Nights Alone In This Wyoming Ghost Town?
Sure, let's spend 3 nights camping out in the middle of nowhere, in what is now a Wyoming Ghost town. What could go wrong?. Ever hear of Gebo Wyoming? Probably not. There are just a few ruins there now. Gebo is a ghost town located in Hot Springs County Wyoming....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
county17.com
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said Friday...
wrrnetwork.com
CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming
It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
