Wyoming State

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
WYOMING STATE
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
SHERIDAN, WY
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers

EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
UTAH STATE
Flamethrowers: One More Reason Why Wyoming Is Better Than California

Two years ago, Allan Hovland became enthralled with flamethrowers. "It was just one of those things. I was looking at a YouTube video of somebody using a flamethrower and I thought, 'I gotta have that. That looks like so much fun,'" he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
WYOMING STATE
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided

But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
UTAH STATE
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
WYOMING STATE
CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming

It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
WYOMING STATE

