ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy