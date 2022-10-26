ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State sideline red seats have hosted Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg. Who's next for Deion Sanders?

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
 6 days ago

Hip-Hop icon Rick Ross made his way toward the home sideline at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium last Saturday, stopping to dish out a hug and shake some hands.

The crowd in the background cheered wildly as he made his way to his throne, where he would watch coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State football take down Campbell, 22-14, during the Tigers' homecoming game.

"Coach Prime took this sideline to a whole 'nother level," Ross told the YouTube channel 9MagTV . "You gotta be on that throne on the sideline."

Ross' perch is one of several, aligned along the Jackson State football sideline in two rows. The chairs are plush and padded, like the kind a movie-goer would be thrilled to encounter when walking into the cinema.

They're bright red and stand out like the stars they often seat. Their headrests are adorned with the word "prime" in all capital letters, colored white with blue edges to complete the Jackson State rainbow.

The special seats are close enough to the action for those occupying them to dream about showcasing their athletic ability, should the chance arise. Ross, donning a T-shirt with the word "Jackson" across the chest for the occasion, didn't lack for confidence, declaring that he'd catch whatever came his way.

The list of celebrities to attend Jackson State games since Sanders took the job in the fall of 2020 is a long one. Ross was joined by fellow hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg at last Saturday's game, and several other A-listers have enjoyed games from the vantage point those red chairs provide.

It gets a step bigger this Saturday, when ESPN's "College GameDay" will be live as Jackson State hosts Southern. Which Hollywood staples will we see lounging in comfort on JSU's sideline?

Ross put out the call.

"Coach Prime got movie seats on the sideline," Ross told 9MagTV. "... All the big boys, I'm inviting you to come out here to JSU. Come on. All the heavyweights. SWAC, let's support this Black movement."

David Eckert covers Southern Miss for The Hattiesburg American. Contact him at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Jackson State sideline red seats have hosted Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg. Who's next for Deion Sanders?

JACKSON, MS
JACKSON, MS
