Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?

OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Is James Hardie (JHX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TTD - Free Report) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost...
Is Cosan (CZZ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GSL - Free Report) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had...
STNG vs. KEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

STNG - Free Report) and Kirby (. KEX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

ALB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Albemarle is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies...
Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FREY - Free Report) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.76% in...
Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GSM - Free Report) closed at $5.86, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of silicon metal and...
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

RBLX - Free Report) closed at $45.78, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained...
Why Is American Eagle (AEO) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

AEO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is American Eagle due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Discretionary

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Marriott Vacations (VAC) Now

VAC - Free Report) will likely benefit from vacation ownership business, digital initiatives and robust contract sales. However, coronavirus-induced disruptions and increased expenses are a concern. Let’s delve deeper into the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Marriott Vacations focuses...
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Trupanion (TRUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

TRUP - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...

