ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Woman Says Herschel Walker Got Her Pregnant and Drove Her to Abortion Clinic

By Dan Mangan,CNBC, Kevin Breuninger,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What We Know About David DePape, Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Home Invasion

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband in a violent attack appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, espousing libertarian anti-establishment ideas and more recently posting ramblings associated with far-right extremism, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill

(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trump Criticizes PGA Tour, Says ‘Saudis Have Done a Fantastic Job' With LIV

Donald Trump again praised Saudi-backed golf venture LIV, which is in the middle of a political and legal battle with the PGA Tour. The former president's Doral club in South Florida is hosting LIV events this week. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have traded lawsuits and lobbied against each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy