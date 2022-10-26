Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
City Council approves redistricting maps, and only one member is furious
The New York City Council is accepting without objections new council maps proposed by the districting commission that will go into effect next year. That’s a bit of a surprise for a body of 51 opinionated members, but “the majority of the members feel fine about the lines as is,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams explained at a press conference Thursday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Council moves forward with Gowanus rezoning after slashing affordable housing
On Tuesday, a key City Council committee approved a last-minute change to a proposed rezoning of a block in Gowanus, Brooklyn, that will slash new buildings’ maximum size to half of the original proposal, at the request of local Councilmember Shahana Hanif. The modified rezoning in the historically industry-heavy...
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
New York City salary transparency law set to go into effect
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A New York City law will require companies with at least four employees to post salary ranges in job listings in an effort to increase pay transparency starting Tuesday. Employers advertising jobs in the city who have at least one employee currently located...
Come back next year: Asylum seeker resource center in Manhattan lacks resources
Jennifer Arcia, seen with her husband and two kids, said getting help at the resource center for asylum seekers seemed "like a question of luck." Migrants say they’re being turned away empty-handed from the resource center. Many then return to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, where they arrived aboard buses sent from the border. [ more › ]
'I love early voting': NY voters sound off on first day of casting ballots in general election
Manhattan resident Paul Arthur Miller went out to vote early Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan. As early voting for what promises to be a high-stakes election opened on Saturday, foot traffic was relatively light at some poll sites in the early hours of the day. [ more › ]
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
Delivery workers in NYC rally for $30 an hour minimum wage
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage. “A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker. Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery […]
cityandstateny.com
Latrice Walker: Eric Adams’ crime summit was ‘a real discussion’
Assembly Member Latrice Walker is an ardent defender of the state’s bail reform laws – so much so that she challenged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a debate over the real impacts of bail reform, after he pushed lawmakers to make changes that would result in more people accused of crimes being held in jail. Walker, a Democrat from Brooklyn, then went on a hunger strike to protect bail reform laws this year. While the most radical proposed changes were left out of the April budget, some rollbacks were still included, against Walker’s wishes.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorney General reminds public servants to apply for student debt relief before Oct. 31
Attention courthouse employees and other public servants — listen to Attorney General Letitia James and get your applications in for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program prior to the deadline on Oct. 31. Public servants, which in Brooklyn includes judges, court attorneys, and other courthouse staff,...
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country
The city of New York has the country's largest population of homeless students, a scary figure that does not include thousands of migrant children. A stock photo depicting homelessness.MattGush / Canvas Pro.
therealdeal.com
REBNY bats down batching with warning to brokers
“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.
cdrecycler.com
Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York
The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NY early voting begins Saturday. Here’s what you need to know to cast a ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins on Saturday, Oct. 29. The general election caps a busy year for voters, who have already had to go to the polls at least three times this year. [ more › ]
POLITICO
The last of the Covid vaccine mandates
Once touted by federal and state officials as essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates are fading away. Backing off: New York City health officials voted this week to end the first-in-the-nation private-sector mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 10 months ago, as well as the city’s requirement that students in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance, be vaccinated.
