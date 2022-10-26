ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cityandstateny.com

City Council approves redistricting maps, and only one member is furious

The New York City Council is accepting without objections new council maps proposed by the districting commission that will go into effect next year. That’s a bit of a surprise for a body of 51 opinionated members, but “the majority of the members feel fine about the lines as is,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams explained at a press conference Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
PIX11

Delivery workers in NYC rally for $30 an hour minimum wage

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage. “A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker.  Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Latrice Walker: Eric Adams’ crime summit was ‘a real discussion’

Assembly Member Latrice Walker is an ardent defender of the state’s bail reform laws – so much so that she challenged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a debate over the real impacts of bail reform, after he pushed lawmakers to make changes that would result in more people accused of crimes being held in jail. Walker, a Democrat from Brooklyn, then went on a hunger strike to protect bail reform laws this year. While the most radical proposed changes were left out of the April budget, some rollbacks were still included, against Walker’s wishes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

REBNY bats down batching with warning to brokers

“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cdrecycler.com

Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York

The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The last of the Covid vaccine mandates

Once touted by federal and state officials as essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates are fading away. Backing off: New York City health officials voted this week to end the first-in-the-nation private-sector mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 10 months ago, as well as the city’s requirement that students in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance, be vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

