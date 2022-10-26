ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Police chief off, officer resigns: Who's providing protection in Roswell?

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEaxK_0ind77Wx00

ROSWELL – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office will respond to all emergency calls in the village for now.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said his department was already covering 98% of the calls in this community of 216 people before Police Chief Donna Patterson went on sick leave and a part-time officer resigned. The two represented the entire village force.

Village Council accepted the resignation of part-time officer Ralph Tice last week.

Mayor Mitch Belknap said he had also spoken with Patterson, who said she may not be released to come back to work until February, due to a wrist surgery.

More Roswell news:Police Chief Donna Patterson is the boss

Village Fiscal Officer Kim Meek-Obed said Tice had been filling in for Patterson. She went off-duty in February. Tice was hired May 31 and started working June 1.

The police department's annual funding covers a total of 520 hours for staff, Meek-Obed said.

