Pauline Lambert (1931-2022)
Pauline A. Lambert, age 91, of Delta, peacefully passed away Tuesday night, October 26, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born in Liberty Center on July 13, 1931 to James Kessler and Sadie (Whitmire) Kessler. Pauline graduated from Liberty Center High School and married Raymond G. Lambert on...
Larry Eichner (1941-2022)
Larry Wayne Eichner, age 81, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 24, with his family by his side. He was born on January 16, 1941, to Louis and Marcella (Miller) Eichner in Taylor, Michigan. He married Barbara Vaughan in 1963, and she preceded him in 1991. Larry...
Rose Dunlap (1930-2022)
Rose Ella Dunlap, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:11 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center, in Edgerton, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Dunlap was a member of the 1948 class of Edgerton High School. She was also a member of John D....
The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon
The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).
Carl Janeway Sr. (1935-2022)
Carl F. Janeway Sr. (87) of Montpelier passed away the morning of Friday, October 28th at Evergreen Healthcare Center. He was born on May 31st, 1935 in Hillsboro, Indiana to Donald R. and Gladys L. (Snyder) Janeway. He married Catherine (Donovan), whom preceded him in death, in 1961 in Muncie,...
George Copeland (1921-2022)
George L. Copeland, 101, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan, Ohio. He was born on June 11, 1921 in Montpelier to Frank and Della (Shasteen) Copeland. George married Doris Darby on May 25, 1946. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in...
Melissa Gleckler (1958-2022)
Melissa Ann Gleckler, age 64, of Wauseon, passed away October 28, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Melissa was born on August 15, 1958 to the late Raymond and Eileen (McClain) Johnson. Melissa spent 26 wonderful years with her companion, Robert Garza, who preceded her in death. Melissa loved to...
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Hilltop vs. Hicksville Girls Volleyball District Final
DEFIANCE – In the district semifinal on Tuesday, Hilltop was able to avenge one of their two losses during the regular season by beating Edgerton. The Cadets had a chance to do the same thing in the district final against Hicksville, but the Aces front line was too much to handle as they beat Hilltop in straight sets for their first district title on Thursday night.
Wauseon’s North Clinton Church Donates Proceeds From Fulton County Fair
DONATION … THANK YOU FULTON COUNTY for partnering with North Clinton Church to share with those in our community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (far right) (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
Archbold Rotarians Learn Details Of Upcoming Giving Tuesday At Founders Hall
GIVING TUESDAY DETAILS … Shari Beck, a financial consultant with Everence Financial Services (a faith-based organization), explained the Northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event that will be held Tuesday, November 29 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village complex. Ten local non-profits will be featured and given the opportunity to highlight their goals and services during a panel discussion. Since 2018 when the first northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event was held, some $6,530,000 has been given to the various non-profits that have been featured. For more information about this year’s 10 featured non-profits and to learn more about registering for the dinner and program, please visit this website: www.everence.com/givingtuesday419. The program was arranged by Caleb Brinegar.
Habitat For Humanity Continues To Provide The Playhouse Project
FINISHED PRODUCT … Volunteers and the family are pictured receiving the finished playhouse from Habitat for Humanity to take home for their kids. (PHOTO PROVIDED) On October 22, Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County built their fourth playhouse of the year as a part of their new Playhouse Project.
Bryan Lions Club Welcomes New Local History Manager At WCPL
NEW HISTORY MANAGER … On Tuesday October 25th the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Jared Schnee the new local history manager at the Williams County Public Library (WCPL). Schnee shared a slideshow of archived photos that are on display in the WCPL local history center and explained how the photos are preserved. Shown in the photo are Jared Schnee (middle)-Local History Center Manager WCPL; Bryan Lions Club First Vice-President Denver Henderson (right) and Bryan Lions Club President Benjamin Murray (left).
Planning Underway For Second Christkindl Market Of Bryan With Presenting Sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fun
The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, is bringing the second Christkindl Market of Bryan back to the Williams County Courthouse Square. This event, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is an European style, outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque...
Williams County Schools Participate In Elementary Quiz Bowl
WINNERS … Montpelier Elementary School took first place in the Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl. Pictured on the winning team in the front row from left to right is Nolan Gibbs, Jayce Feeney and Lilly Owen, in the back row is Nash Miller, Klayton Maugherman, Tyce Fleurkens and Coach Barb Turner. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Men’s Mental Health Will Be The Focus Of November 1 Nami Four County Meeting
Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday, November 1 meeting of NAMI Four County. The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive...
Evergreen vs. Archbold Boys Soccer District Semifinal
OTTAWA HILLS – The Vikings controlled most of the night in building a 3-0 lead and then had to hold off a furious rally Archbold in the final two minutes for a 3-2 win. A Brodie Setmire score followed by two goals from Tyson Woodring staked the Vikings to a 3-0 lead at halftime.
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Hilltop’s Season Ends With Straight Set Loss To Hicksville
DEFIANCE – In the district semifinal on Tuesday, Hilltop was able to avenge one of their two losses during the regular season by beating Edgerton. The Cadets had a chance to do the same thing in the district final against Hicksville, but the Aces front line was too much to handle as they beat Hilltop in straight sets for their first district title on Thursday night.
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Accepts Resignation Of Darold Moore From Park Board
Montpelier Village Council meeting on October 24, 2022, opened with a moment of silence and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by acceptance of amended agenda for the meeting as well as minutes for October 10 regular meeting and October 17 budget work session. With no comments from the audience, the mayor...
