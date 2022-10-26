Ilda Pauline Brooks, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 12:20 am Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 10:00 am – 11:00 am Friday November 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City. Her funeral will begin at 11:00 am with Adam Drollinger officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO