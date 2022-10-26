ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

smilepolitely.com

Les Gourmets Cuisine is offering an all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet

These buffets are offered every 2nd and last Sunday of the month, and the next one is this Sunday, October 30th, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, or $60 per couple, $15 per kid. The menu is Congolese and African, and will include spicy pork, salted cod fish, fufu, plantains, mbika, and soso ya lumba lumba.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Pauline Brooks

Ilda Pauline Brooks, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 12:20 am Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 10:00 am – 11:00 am Friday November 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City. Her funeral will begin at 11:00 am with Adam Drollinger officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
DANVILLE, IL
wcbu.org

Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay

The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
SPRING BAY, IL
wglt.org

Unit 5 warns of cuts to sports, art, music, language

Unit 5 school superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle warned of drastic budget cuts during a Tuesday night webinar on the district’s upcoming education fund tax rate referendum. Weikle said if the Nov. 8 referendum fails, physical education, sports, fine art, band, foreign language, hours of the school day, and even entire schools could be on the chopping block.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Helen Mott

Helen Irene Mott, 87, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at Accolade Health Care of Paxton at 8:40 pm Monday October 24, 2022 on her oldest son Michael’s birthday. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 am Monday October 31, 2022 at the Gibson City Bible Church with funeral services to begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd’s Closet or to The Gibson City Food Pantry.
GIBSON CITY, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend

Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
ARTHUR, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Elizabeth Grace Strebeck

Elizabeth Grace Strebeck, 80, of Gibson City passed away at 8:39 a.m Tuesday October 25, 2022. at her residence. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Saturday November 5, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

4 meetings in 3 nights over 2 weeks for Paxton City Council

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council will meet four times in three nights over the next two weeks — twice as a full council and twice in committee format — to discuss topics ranging from redevelopment agreements with downtown business owners to the use of eminent domain and automated license-plate-reading cameras to the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs’ MAPPING the Future of Your Community program.
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to acid leak in Gilman

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency personnel in Gilman spent the last 30 hours cleaning up an acid leak at a gas station, and the cleanup is still ongoing as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officials with the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency said the leak was in a semi-truck tanker trailer that was carrying nitric […]
GILMAN, IL
103.3 WKFR

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Woman injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
DANVILLE, IL
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL

