smilepolitely.com
These photos from the Douglass Senior Style Show will make your day
The Champaign Park District recently hosted the 46th annual Douglass Senior Style Show, and these photos by Kayla Campbell are everything. Happy Friday everyone.
smilepolitely.com
Les Gourmets Cuisine is offering an all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet
These buffets are offered every 2nd and last Sunday of the month, and the next one is this Sunday, October 30th, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, or $60 per couple, $15 per kid. The menu is Congolese and African, and will include spicy pork, salted cod fish, fufu, plantains, mbika, and soso ya lumba lumba.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Pauline Brooks
Ilda Pauline Brooks, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 12:20 am Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 10:00 am – 11:00 am Friday November 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City. Her funeral will begin at 11:00 am with Adam Drollinger officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
wglt.org
Unit 5 warns of cuts to sports, art, music, language
Unit 5 school superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle warned of drastic budget cuts during a Tuesday night webinar on the district’s upcoming education fund tax rate referendum. Weikle said if the Nov. 8 referendum fails, physical education, sports, fine art, band, foreign language, hours of the school day, and even entire schools could be on the chopping block.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Helen Mott
Helen Irene Mott, 87, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at Accolade Health Care of Paxton at 8:40 pm Monday October 24, 2022 on her oldest son Michael’s birthday. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 am Monday October 31, 2022 at the Gibson City Bible Church with funeral services to begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd’s Closet or to The Gibson City Food Pantry.
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Elizabeth Grace Strebeck
Elizabeth Grace Strebeck, 80, of Gibson City passed away at 8:39 a.m Tuesday October 25, 2022. at her residence. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Saturday November 5, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
fordcountychronicle.com
4 meetings in 3 nights over 2 weeks for Paxton City Council
PAXTON — The Paxton City Council will meet four times in three nights over the next two weeks — twice as a full council and twice in committee format — to discuss topics ranging from redevelopment agreements with downtown business owners to the use of eminent domain and automated license-plate-reading cameras to the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs’ MAPPING the Future of Your Community program.
Crews respond to acid leak in Gilman
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency personnel in Gilman spent the last 30 hours cleaning up an acid leak at a gas station, and the cleanup is still ongoing as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officials with the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency said the leak was in a semi-truck tanker trailer that was carrying nitric […]
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
WAND TV
Woman injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
