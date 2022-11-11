ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled

By Jade Ruggieri, Intern, Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9UXq_0incq1jy00

UPDATE, NOV. 11, 11:36 A.M.:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced Friday that the sobriety checkpoint that was scheduled for Nov. 11 will be rescheduled.

The checkpoint was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown.

According to a press release from the state police, it will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the same location at the same time instead.

This comes as West Virginia is seeing steady rain as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Click here to learn more about how the storm will impact West Virginia weather throughout the weekend.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

StormTracker 12 Daily Forecast

ORIGINAL, OCT. 26, 3:07 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On November 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County according to the state police.

According to the WV State Police, the Sobriety Checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers. The police said it is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make highways safer for those traveling in and out of West Virginia.

Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia

With 24% of the state’s total vehicle fatalities being alcohol-related in the past 5 years according to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles , the checkpoint is part of greater efforts to keep motorists safe.

Contact First Sergeant Huddleston at the Morgantown Detachment located on Monongahela Boulevard for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

MCSO asking for information about reported weekend shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a reported shooting that happened over the weekend. According to a press release from the MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Rd. on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash

Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy