Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled

UPDATE, NOV. 11, 11:36 A.M.:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced Friday that the sobriety checkpoint that was scheduled for Nov. 11 will be rescheduled.

The checkpoint was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown.

According to a press release from the state police, it will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the same location at the same time instead.

This comes as West Virginia is seeing steady rain as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Click here to learn more about how the storm will impact West Virginia weather throughout the weekend.

ORIGINAL, OCT. 26, 3:07 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On November 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County according to the state police.

According to the WV State Police, the Sobriety Checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers. The police said it is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make highways safer for those traveling in and out of West Virginia.

With 24% of the state’s total vehicle fatalities being alcohol-related in the past 5 years according to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles , the checkpoint is part of greater efforts to keep motorists safe.

Contact First Sergeant Huddleston at the Morgantown Detachment located on Monongahela Boulevard for more information.

