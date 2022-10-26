Cobb, state headed for redistricting fight with approval of home rule resolution

Activists opposing the Cobb commission's move to supersede the General Assembly called on Commissioner Jerica Richardson to recuse herself from the vote Tuesday night. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — In the midst of the biggest fight of her young political career, Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson tried to make the case that the issue at hand wasn’t a partisan one.

“This is about the balance of power amongst all 159 counties and the state General Assembly,” Richardson said.

But that wasn’t reflected in the heated debate as Cobb commissioners took a final vote Tuesday night to toss out the Republican-sponsored commission district maps made law earlier this year.

As during a first vote two weeks ago, the effort to invoke the county’s “home rule” powers and keep Richardson in office passed 3-2 along party lines.

Jeers and catcalls from both sides pierced the evening, as residents waved signs and alternately applauded and scoffed at their speakers of choice. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid found herself repeatedly reminding the audience to maintain decorum through the persistent interruptions.

Richardson, elected in 2020 and drawn into the neighboring District 3, threatens to be removed from office when the GOP-sponsored map takes effect Jan. 1. That map was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in March.

If successful, the home rule bid would replace the GOP map with one advanced by Cobb Democratic legislators, which never received a hearing from the General Assembly.

The board is required to adopt a resolution invoking home rule at two successive meetings, and took a first vote on the measure on Oct. 11.

But whether the move will stand up beyond Tuesday is an open question. According to Richardson and legal observers, home rule — a legal feature intended to protect local governments from state overreach — has never been invoked to attempt a redrawing of district boundaries, and is all but certain to end up in litigation.

Staking the continuance of her four-year term in office on the gambit, Richardson said while the GOP map “was legal, it did not respect the relationship” with the county and was a “precedent-making bill nullifying the will of the voters.”

Richardson’s mother, Valerie Richardson, urged the board during public comment to press ahead, saying, “Drastic times call for drastic measures.”

‘The law is the law'

The cheers that let out as the final vote was approved were the culmination of heated debate throughout Tuesday’s hearing.

As with the last vote, opponents of the measure said the board was flouting the law and attempting to supplant the authority of the General Assembly. Marietta’s Leroy Emkin read from a recent memo penned by Stuart Morelli, a legislative attorney, which argued the county had no basis to invoke home rule to change the maps.

“The law is the law,” Emkin said as he stepped down from the podium.

Shot back an audience member, “Yeah, and you’re not the attorney general.”

Others — like Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs — said Richardson should recuse herself from the vote, which would have resulted in a 2-2 deadlock.

“We can agree to disagree on policy issues and things like this, but this was an intentional move. This didn't just happen. It wasn't an accident, and it's done with a specific purpose. And it's not fair to the citizens of Cobb County,” Grubbs said.

The board’s Republican commissioners would also argue the move was illegitimate. Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she didn’t agree with drawing Richardson out, “but we have no control over that.

“There are many problems with this politically motivated, redistricting re-do attempt being pushed by some members of this board,” Birrell added. “...To me, this should be taken up next year in the legislature. If we want to change the laws of the state, then that’s where the laws are made, and that’s where it should go when they go back in session.”

Doubting the home rule resolution’s legality, Birrell also said she’d requested a second legal opinion when the matter was first raised, but that wasn’t granted by County Attorney Bill Rowling.

Asked by the MDJ to confirm Birrell's version of events, Rowling declined to comment. Richardson, however, told the MDJ Rowling had consulted with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), who said the case was in untested legal territory.

Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill echoed the constituents who said the matter was about “the rule of the law.” She further doubted whether the same unprecedented move would be made on her behalf, if she herself had been drawn out.

“The board is attempting to further manipulate a political process for the sole intent not to govern or develop sound policy, but attempt to gain a news headline,” she said. “…Too much focus is being placed on making history, instead of addressing the needs of the public.”

‘Defend local control’

Equally vocal were supporters of Richardson, waving signs calling on the board to “support home rule” and “defend local control.”

Mindy Seger, who’s heading up a political group (called “For Which It Stance”) to support Richardson’s fight to stay in office, said replacing the GOP map was a needed check on the state legislature, which could in the future target any official for removal via redistricting.

“As we all know, the majorities can change. That, I think, is a warning to us all,” she said.

Perhaps most outspoken in defending Richardson was her colleague, Democratic Commissioner Monique Sheffield.

“I’m really disheartened to hear that our position to stand on the right side of history has been reduced to nothing more than political posturing. That is not the case,” she said.

Sheffield said the opposition’s stance that it was defending the rule of law was less than sincere.

“I am equally appalled by comments that Commissioner Richardson should just move (into the district),” Sheffield said. “I’ve been around the sun enough times to share that, that has a feeling, a historic sentiment, that you don’t belong. Go back where you came from. You shouldn’t be here. You should have known not to move here. How dare you? … She has every right to move anywhere within her district.”

Cupid, who made the motion to approve the resolution, hit back at some of the public commentary.

“While this could solely be about you, Commissioner Richardson, it’s much bigger than that … This is not something that we could move past. We take a lot, but this is not something that we should just take lying down,” she said.

Cupid further said Richardson’s opponents were “blaming the victim.” Addressing Richardson, she continued, “‘You did this. You wanted the attention.’ Where have we heard that before?”

What’s next?

Cobb’s adoption of the resolution changing the maps is now official and final. The county will now file the map with the secretary of state’s office, Rowling said following questioning from Birrell.

At that point, state officials or residents could open up the likely legal challenges the matter will face, Rowling added.

As Seger put it, "The county’s action holds until the court says it doesn’t."

Seger told the MDJ other legal options remain on the table, if Richardson is ultimately removed from office. A resident could file suit alleging they were disenfranchised by Richardson’s removal, or by arguing they’ve been denied representation with the seat being vacant.

“We really don’t have legal standing until it moves further down the road,” she added. “…Those things are contingent on, the harm has to happen first.”