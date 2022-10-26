ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqUqS_0incfWS700

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team’s 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise’s leadership.

“We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship,” Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t.”

Nearly two years ago during her first season in charge, Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia. After going through a search to hire general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, she doesn’t sound eager to make another bold move to get rid of either or both.

“I believe in the leadership,” Hamp said when asked if Holmes and Campbell’s jobs were safe regardless of how the season ends.

The Lions gave Holmes his first opportunity to be an NFL general manager in January 2021 and shortly thereafter gave Campbell a second chance after he was briefly an interim coach for the Miami Dolphins.

“What I really have confidence in is the process we went through in the first place when we hired Brad and Dan,” Hamp said. “It was extremely thorough, and we really believe we’ve come up with the right people.”

So far, Holmes, Campbell and their players have not led a turnaround.

“It’s frustrating “ Hamp said. “Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Are the fans frustrated? Absolutely.”

Detroit was 3-13-1 last season, a fourth straight year with double digits in losses, and has lost four straight games after a relatively promising start with a 38-35 loss to Philadelphia and a nine-point win over Washington.

The Lions (1-5) host the Miami Dolphins (4-3) on Sunday.

The 71-year-old Hamp, whose great-grandfather, Henry Ford, founded Ford Motor Co., began attending Lions games when she was 5 and has witnessed decades of futility.

Detroit has one playoff victory since winning the NFL title in 1957, seven seasons before her late father, William Clay Ford, had his first full season as owner.

After he died in 2014, his wife, Martha Firestone Ford, took over the team until stepping aside to have Hamp succeed her as principal owner and chairman in June 2020.

The Lions have tried many times, with various leaders, to build a winner and have failed and yet Hamp insisted this time she can sense success is coming.

“I would say it was like a teardown, and then a rebuild,” she said. “We really had to take it down to the ground level not only the football side, but across the organization.

“I really believe in the top leadership in this organization. I think we’ve got the people to do it, to carry this out. I think that’s what’s different.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide

Golden State Warriors (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State. Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy