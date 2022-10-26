ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: Marriage, Divorce, Coparenting and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Randall Emmett and ex-wife Ambyr Childers have had their ups and downs through the years.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer married the You alum in 2009, one year before welcoming eldest daughter London. Daughter Rylee followed three years later.

After expanding their family, Emmett filed for separation from Childers in April 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

“The kids go back and forth to the household. I go to the office daily, but I’m tested for COVID every week,” the filmmaker exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 of his coparenting dynamic with the former soap opera actress amid the coronavirus pandemic. “And in the office, we’re social[ly] distanced. And when they go to their mom’s house, it’s the same group of people on her side, same group of people on our side. We have a schedule that we follow where we’re 50/50.”

Emmett eventually moved on with Lala Kent, getting engaged in 2018. The pair — who share daughter Ocean, born in March 2021 — split in November 2021 after Emmett was accused of being unfaithful.

Following their respective breakups from the Furla Oasis founder, Childers and the Vanderpump Rules personality have become pals. However, things weren’t always friendly between the duo.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

The Bravo star added: “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

While the Ray Donovan alum had seldom spoken about her former husband and their coparenting arrangement, she accused Emmett of emotional and verbal abuse in October 2022. Us confirmed at the time that Childers had filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging in her petition that she found “threatening” messages between Emmett and his lawyer.

Childers also claimed that she emailed her former spouse earlier that month after London’s school notified her that their daughter had been consistently late while under his care. The filmmaker allegedly replied by sharing copies of his correspondence with his attorney. “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls,” the lawyer reportedly wrote to Emmett, who replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

The Arizona native — who requested that she have sole legal and physical custody of London and Rylee — claimed she was uncomfortable with the nature of the exchange, noting she feared for her safety. She also alleged that the Florida native “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him” and even placed a tracking device under her car while they were still married. However, her potion was denied by a judge who argued insufficient evidence.

“Randall is very pleased the court recognized that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request,” a rep for the movie producer told Us in an October 2022 statement.

Scroll below to revisit Emmett and Childers’ ups and downs through the years:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

