Love Is Blind star Alexa Alfia says she doesn’t ‘re-wear outfits’ – but that doesn’t sit right with fans

Love Is Blind star Alexa Alfia has received backlash online after admitting that she never wears the same outfit twice.

Alexa Alfia , 27, has become a Love Is Blind fan favourite ever since the third season of the Netflix hit premiered on 19 October. The insurance agency owner from Dallas, Texas, quickly became loved by viewers for her unapologetic Jewish heritage and body positivity.

In the pods, Alfia accepted a proposal from 32-year-old Brennon Lemieux . The two instantly had an emotional connection in the pods, and a physical one after they met in-person. Following their engagement, the two traveled to Malibu, California with the rest of the engaged couples for a pre-honeymoon retreat. There, Alfia and Lemieux learned more about each other’s lives and their wishes for the future. But an admission from Alfia seemed to put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

As they spoke about their wardrobes and cleaning habits, Alfia revealed to Lemieux that she likes to live a luxurious lifestyle. “I have, like, literally so many clothes,” she said. “I don’t re-wear outfits.”

She then told her fiancé that she would take him shopping for new clothes, but Lemieux said he was content with his “country boy” fashion and cowboy boots.

Love Is Blind fans instantly took to Twitter after the episode aired to share their thoughts on Alfia’s fashion choices. Some people wondered how Alfia could possibly not repeat the same outfit twice, while others were skeptical that laid back Lemieux could keep up with Alfia’s lifestyle.

“Not me rolling my eyes at Alexa when she says she doesn’t wear the same outfit twice girl bye,” one person tweeted.

“If Alexa doesn’t rewear outfits that just means all her stuff is from Shein & Fashion Nova and therefore not an actual flex,” another user shared.

“Alexa is single handedly polluting the planet with this ‘I don’t repeat outfits’ sh*t,” one viewer wrote, while another person said: “Yeah I don’t think Brennan can accommodate Alexa’s lavish lifestyle. This girl said she doesn’t even repeat outfits.”

The second installment of Love Is Blind season three dropped on Wednesday 26 October. In the first four episodes, 30 single men and women went on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples were then tasked with getting engaged, not based on appearances but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

By the end of the experiment, five engaged couples remained: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, and Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Now, the couples must live together, meet each other’s families, and learn how to build a life together until their wedding day just weeks away.

The next four episodes of Love Is Blind season three premiere on Netflix on 2 November.