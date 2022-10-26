ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Love Is Blind star Alexa Alfia says she doesn’t ‘re-wear outfits’ – but that doesn’t sit right with fans

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkL4q_0inbRW1K00

Love Is Blind star Alexa Alfia has received backlash online after admitting that she never wears the same outfit twice.

Alexa Alfia , 27, has become a Love Is Blind fan favourite ever since the third season of the Netflix hit premiered on 19 October. The insurance agency owner from Dallas, Texas, quickly became loved by viewers for her unapologetic Jewish heritage and body positivity.

In the pods, Alfia accepted a proposal from 32-year-old Brennon Lemieux . The two instantly had an emotional connection in the pods, and a physical one after they met in-person. Following their engagement, the two traveled to Malibu, California with the rest of the engaged couples for a pre-honeymoon retreat. There, Alfia and Lemieux learned more about each other’s lives and their wishes for the future. But an admission from Alfia seemed to put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

As they spoke about their wardrobes and cleaning habits, Alfia revealed to Lemieux that she likes to live a luxurious lifestyle. “I have, like, literally so many clothes,” she said. “I don’t re-wear outfits.”

She then told her fiancé that she would take him shopping for new clothes, but Lemieux said he was content with his “country boy” fashion and cowboy boots.

Love Is Blind fans instantly took to Twitter after the episode aired to share their thoughts on Alfia’s fashion choices. Some people wondered how Alfia could possibly not repeat the same outfit twice, while others were skeptical that laid back Lemieux could keep up with Alfia’s lifestyle.

“Not me rolling my eyes at Alexa when she says she doesn’t wear the same outfit twice girl bye,” one person tweeted.

“If Alexa doesn’t rewear outfits that just means all her stuff is from Shein & Fashion Nova and therefore not an actual flex,” another user shared.

“Alexa is single handedly polluting the planet with this ‘I don’t repeat outfits’ sh*t,” one viewer wrote, while another person said: “Yeah I don’t think Brennan can accommodate Alexa’s lavish lifestyle. This girl said she doesn’t even repeat outfits.”

The second installment of Love Is Blind season three dropped on Wednesday 26 October. In the first four episodes, 30 single men and women went on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples were then tasked with getting engaged, not based on appearances but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

By the end of the experiment, five engaged couples remained: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, and Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Now, the couples must live together, meet each other’s families, and learn how to build a life together until their wedding day just weeks away.

The next four episodes of Love Is Blind season three premiere on Netflix on 2 November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
The Independent

Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
The Independent

Movied to tears: Why we can’t stop watching things that make us cry

Some films leave a scar. Leonardo DiCaprio vanishing into the sea at the end of Titanic. Jake Gyllenhaal saying “I wish I knew how to quit you” in Brokeback Mountain. The prolonged labrador funeral in Marley & Me. Everyone has a particular movie that emotionally destroys them. Sometimes all it takes is a single line. For me? Ben Stiller’s choked-up “I’ve had a rough year, Dad” at the end of The Royal Tenenbaums does it every time. Other movies, however, charge at you with whole hours of lachrymosity at once, wringing tears from you like a sodden dishcloth.The genre is...
The Independent

Reality star and transgender activist becomes first woman to own Miss Universe pageant with $20m purchase

A Thai transgender advocate and reality TV star has purchased the Miss Universe Organisation, making history as the first woman to own the global beauty brand.Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and biggest shareholder of JKN Global Group, announced on 26 October that the Thailand-based media company bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20m. Jakrajutatip, 43, is now the first woman to own the Miss Universe Organisation in its 71-year legacy.“We are incredibly honored to be acquiring The Miss Universe Organisation and working with its visionary leadership team,” she said in a press release. “The global reach of the Organisation,...
The Independent

Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance

Tom Hanks hit Saturday Night Live fans with a wave of nostalgia during his latest surprise guest appearance. The Forrest Gump star returned to the SNL stage on 29 October taking part in multiple sketches. For his last skit of the night, he brought back the fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins, which he first portrayed on the show in 2016.Alongside SNL alum David Moynihan who wore a skeleton onesie with face paint and a white wig, Hanks wore his recognisable pumpkin suit and black permed wig. “I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed seeing the return of David S...
The Independent

Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four of The Witcher

Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four of The Witcher, Netflix has announced.The Man of Steel star has played the lead role of Geralt of Rivia in two seasons of the hit fantasy series, and will reprise the role for a forthcoming third series.However, the streaming service announced on Saturday (29 October) that a fourth season had been comissioned – but Hunger Games star Hemsworth would be taking over the role.In a statement issued by Netflix, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I...
The Independent

SNL answers fans prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skit

Saturday Night Live has delighted fans with a “hilarious” spoof on the Kanye West and Skechers saga.During Saturday’s (29 October) show, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong performed in a Skechers advertisement as employees praising the brand for denying a proposed partnership with West.The skit was in response to events that transpired earlier this week when the “Flashing Lights” rapper was escorted from Skechers headquarters following his unannounced visit days after Adidas had severed ties with him over his antisemitic comments.“Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments and we vow to never work with him...
The Independent

Simon Cowell says he was ‘really unhappy’ and a workaholic before becoming a dad

Simon Cowell has admitted to being “really unhappy” and working too much until his son was born eight years ago.The music mogul and TV personality behind Britain’s Got Talent and The X-Factor said he was “obsessed” with his work prior to the arrival of Eric, his son with fiancee Lauren Silverman.“Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work — I was obsessed with it,” the 63-year-old told The Sun.I was really unhappy. But now Eric is around, I don’t work through the night anymoreSimon Cowell“I got to that point where everything was about, ‘If you’re not rating against this...
The Independent

Dax Shepard reveals why he and Kristen Bell didn’t want a second child initially

Dax Shepard revealed that while he and wife Kristen Bell share two daughters, they didn’t initially want a second child.The 47-year-old actor was asked about the pros and cons of having more than one child during an appearance on The Endless Honeymoon Podcast on Tuesday. According to Shepard, he and his wife “did not want a second child” at first, after welcoming their first daughter, Lincoln, in 2013.Speaking to two callers, he described how happy they must be with their one baby, similar to how he felt after Lincoln was born.“You must feel so content and so full, you’re...
The Independent

Father hits back at online trolls who criticised his daughters’ homecoming dresses

A Florida father slammed online trolls on social media after they criticised his daughters for their homecoming dresses.On his Facebook earlier this month, Matt Austin, who is evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters as they posed in their dresses for their homecoming dance. Days later, Austin went to his TikTok account to address the Facebook photo, which he thought was a “pretty innocuous post of his daughters looking beautiful” for a school event. He said he was “shocked” by some of the comments on the image and recited some...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy