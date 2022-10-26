Ten-year-old girl runs from alleged kidnapper in footage released by police

Police in Fort Lauderdale have released footage they say shows a 10-year-old girl running from a kidnapping attempt.

This surveillance video shows the child rushing down the residential street, and shortly after, a man police believe to be the suspect appears in the frame.

He starts to walk down the street in the direction of the girl, before turning around and walking back in the opposite direction.

Officers say this was the second encounter between the suspect and the child, and have asked the public to come forward with information.

